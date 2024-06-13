The Boys: Who Does Jeffrey Dean Morgan Play in Season 4?

Eric Kripke is bringing another Supernatural actor to the world of The Boys. Jeffrey Dean Morgan is set to appear in the fourth season of the Prime Video series, but his role is a bit of a mystery. So, who does Jeffrey Dean Morgan play in The Boys Season 4?

Recommended Videos

Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Role in The Boys Season 4, Explained

It should come as no surprise that Jeffrey Dean Morgan plays a tough-as-nails CIA operative in The Boys. His name is Joe Kessler, and he has a history with Billy Butcher in both the show and the comics. That relationship seems like it will be a big deal as the season goes along, as Butcher and Kessler seem to be working up a scheme after the former gets demoted.

After playing a part in botching the mission to take out Victoria Neuman, Butcher returns to the CIA, where he runs into Kessler. The two talk about the past, and Butches explains why he’s sticking around with The Boys, hoping to get another shot at Homelander and to save his late wife’s son, Ryan. Kessler reminds him that the world needs people like Butcher, which motivates him to make a deal with Neuman for the Supe-killing virus.

Related: Fallout Needs to Get Weirder in Season 2

In typical Butcher fashion, despite his friend, Hughie, being worried about his father’s health, he uses him to get the dirt on Neuman she requested. However, the moment Butcher goes down that road, Becca appears to him and tries to stop him, acting as the angel on his shoulder in his final days. It still remains to be seen who the devil will be, but it’s very possible that Kessler will continue to be a negative influence on his friend.

And that’s who Jeffrey Dean Morgan plays in The Boys Season 4.

The Boys is streaming now on Prime Video.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy