The Boys: Who Is the One Person Homelander Can’t Defeat?

The walls are closing in on Homelander in The Boys Season 4. He doesn’t know who to trust, and while he could just kill everyone, Sister Sage seems to think there’s one person he can’t get to. So, who is the one person Homelander can’t defeat in The Boys?

The One Person Homelander Can’t Defeat in The Boys, Explained

Homelander decides to get rid of Sage after he learns she knew about A-Train being the leak. He was already having doubts about her, but her keeping such vital information to herself was the straw that broke the camel’s back. On her way out the door, though, she makes it clear that there’s someone Homelander won’t be able to cast aside.

The easy explanation is that she means Homelander himself. He’s not the most stable individual, and he has trouble listening to reason, so it’s fair to think that Sage believes the Supe will be his own undoing. However, such an ominous line deserves further exploration, as The Boys has had its fair share of twists and turns this season.

The other person Homelander may not be able to defeat in The Boys is his son, Ryan. The young man has the potential to be one of the strongest Supes on the planet, which is why Billy Butcher wanted to use him to take down the face of Vought. Homelander could also have trouble taking down Ryan because of his own emotional connection to him. He has serious daddy issues, and killing his son would only add to those.

Whether it’s Ryan or himself, Homelander has a lot of issues he’s going to have to work out in the finale of Season 4. At least it’s clear that Sage doesn’t mean a Homelander clone, as the Prime Video series opted to avoid taking that route.

