The Boys: What Do Homelander and Sage Want to Do With Tek Knight’s Prisons?

The Boys Season 4’s latest installment, “Dirty Business,” reveals that correctional facilities run by Tek Knight are a key part of Homelander and Sister Sage’s master plan. So, what do Homelander and Sage want to do with Tek Knight’s prisons, exactly?

Homelander and Sister Sage’s Plans for Tek Knight’s Prisons, Explained

Tek Knight’s importance to Homelander and Sage’s scheme to control America (if not the world itself) is first hinted at early on in The Boys Season 4, Episode 6. During an awkward social encounter, Homelander freely admits that he and Sage “need” Tek Knight, at least in the short term.

Despite this, the leader of the Seven expresses contempt for Tek Knight, throwing shade at his deduction-based powers. The implication is that Homelander and Sage are interested in something Tek Knight possesses, rather than the Supe himself. It’s not until the Boys corner Tek Knight in his Tek Cave headquarters (in reality, a sex dungeon) that we learn the truth, though.

Here, Tek Knight spills the beans on his part in the strategy Homelander and Sage have spent The Boys‘ last few episodes cooking up. “They made me a deal […] to use my prisons,” the depraved detective confesses. “Homelander and Sage, they need places across the country to put their ‘dissidents.'”

Tek Knight insists that’s all he knows about Homelander and Sage’s plans, however, it’s more than enough to fill Hughie Campbell, Annie January/Starlight, and the rest of the team with terror. “He’s talking about internment camps,” Hughie says, visibly horrified. So, that’s what Homelander and Sister Sage want with Tek Knight’s prisons: somewhere to lock up anyone who gets in their way.

Are Tek Knight’s Prisons Part of Homelander and Sage’s Plan in The Boys Comic?

Nope, for several reasons. For starters, Tek Knight doesn’t own any prisons in Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s The Boys comic books. And even if he did, he almost certainly wouldn’t rent them out as internment camps. In the comics, Tek Knight is one of the few genuinely heroic Supes (his rampant homophobia notwithstanding). As such, he’s not the kind of guy to go along with Homelander and Sage’s plan to put people behind bars without following due process.

Oh, and while we’re on the subject of Sister Sage, she’s got zero connection to Tek Knight in The Boys comics. Indeed, she’s not connected to anyone, as The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and his team created Sage specifically for the show. So, when Homelander makes his world domination play in the comics, he does so without Sage’s input (or Tek Knight’s prisons).

The Boys Season 4 is currently streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping Thursdays.

