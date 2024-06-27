The Boys: Why Aren’t Starlight’s Powers Working in Season 4?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Boys Season 4, Episode 5, “Beware the Jabberwock, My Son.”

Recommended Videos

Annie January/Starlight’s superhuman abilities fizzle out in The Boys Season 4’s latest installment, “Beware the Jabberwock, My Son.” So, why aren’t Starlight’s powers working in The Boys Season 4?

Related: How to Watch The Boys and Its Spinoffs in Order

Why Starlight’s Powers Aren’t Working in The Boys Season 4, Explained

Starlight’s powers stop working in The Boys Season 4, Episode 5 because of the emotional ordeal she’s suffered across the fourth season’s earlier installments (as well as in Seasons 1-3). This isn’t explicitly stated in Episode 5 itself, however, its strongly hinted at in several scenes.

Notably, a dialogue exchange between Starlight and Victoria Neuman draws a direct link between Annie’s “projectile dysfunction” and the media circus her life has become. Neuman certainly makes a strong argument that Annie has lost control of everything (including her powers), considering her brutal, mid-broadcast beatdown of Firecracker in The Boys Season 4, Episode 4.

Related: The Boys Needs to Give Frenchie a Break Already

So, that’s why Starlight lost her powers in The Boys Season 4 – but will she get them back? It’s impossible to say at this stage, although it seems likely. After all, “Beware the Jabberwock, My Son” makes it clear Annie’s abilities aren’t entirely gone; they’re just dormant.

We know this because Annie still manages to manifest an (admittedly pitiful) lightshow in Stan Edgar’s barn. Plus, nobody (including Annie) seems concerned that Annie’s powers have vanished for good. The unspoken consensus is that she’ll be back to normal eventually (hence all the impotence quips at Annie’s expense). As such, it’s just a matter of time – and presumably, inner healing – before Starlight’s powers return.

Does Starlight Lose Her Powers in The Boys Comic Book?

No, Starlight doesn’t lose her powers in Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s The Boys comic book series. There’s also no suggestion that she (or another Supe) can suffer temporary or permanent power loss if their mental health takes a hit. The comics’ Annie endures at least as much trauma as her live-action counterpart throughout The Boys‘ 72-issue run and her talents remain top-notch.

Related: Who Gave Hughie’s Dad Compound V in The Boys Season 4?

That said, what the TV version of Starlight’s powerset lacks in consistency, it more than makes up for in variety. Whereas Annie only has light generation, flight, and limited super hearing in her arsenal in the comics, in the Prime Video adaptation, she has a bunch of extra powers. These include super strength, enhanced reflexes and durability, and a healing factor.

The Boys Season 4 is currently streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping Thursdays.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy