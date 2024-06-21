Who Gave Hughie’s Dad Compound V in The Boys Season 4? Answered

Episode 4 of The Boys season 4 was a little bit of a slow one, but we got one significant development right at the end. Hughie’s dad is probably gonna get superpowers. If you’re wondering who gave Hughie’s dad Compound V, here’s what you need to know.

How Did Hughie’s Dad Get Compound V in The Boys Season 4?

The show has yet to confirm it, but it’s very likely that Hughie’s mom, Daphne, was the one who gave the Compound V to Hughie’s Dad in The Boys.

At first, Hughie himself enlists the help of A-Train to get his hands on Compound V in The Boys season 4. He wants to give his dad the Compound V in order to save him, but when he gets to the hospital, he puts the vial in his jacket pocket and changes his mind about it. He then walks out with it still in his pocket.

When he comes back, however, we see that his dad has been injected with the chemical and he wakes up from his coma. Considering that there was no one else in the room with him, and no one else who would have any motive to save Hughie’s dad, it’s extremely likely that Daphne was the one who did it.

Add on the fact that she’s a Vought employee, and it’s not entirely inconceivable that she could’ve gotten her hands on a vial herself. We don’t know everything about Daphne yet, and she could very well be in deep enough with Vought to be able to get Compound V easily.

Why Did Daphne Give the Compound V?

As for Daphne’s motivations, well, that’s a bit more complicated. If I want to be cynical, it could be that Daphne has malicious intent when it comes to Hughie’s dad. She might be looking to get him to become a Supe so that he can join Vought and Homelander’s cause.

However, it’s also very possible that she simply feels guilt for being so absent all these years. She may be hoping to give Hughie’s dad a second lease on life so that the three of them can try to become a family again.

And that’s everything you need to know about who gave Hughie’s dad the Compound V in The Boys season 4.

