The Boys Season 4: Does Hughie’s Dad Have Powers Now?

Season 4 of The Boys hasn’t been a fun one for Simon Pegg fans. His character, Hugh Campbell Sr., suffers a stroke and remains in the hospital. However, his son, Hughie, takes drastic measures to bring him back. So, does Hughie’s dad have powers now in The Boys Season 4?

What Will Compound V Do to Hughie’s Dad in The Boys Season 4?

If there’s anyone who knows the dangers of messing with Compound V, it’s Hughie. In Season 3, he uses Temp V alongside Billy Butcher to try and get back at Homelander. It turns out to be fatal, though, and while Hughie didn’t take enough to do permanent damage, Billy did, and he’s dealing with the repercussions in Season 4. However, Hughie isn’t going after the temporary stuff; he teams up with A-Train to steal real V from Homelander.

The issue with using Compound V is that it will leave Hugh with powers, and if The Boys has taught its audience anything, it’s that superhuman abilities aren’t all that glamorous. That’s probably part of the reason why Hughie decides against giving it to his dad, but his mom, Daphne, has other plans, seemingly giving it to Hugh after her son leaves the room in Episode 4.

Now, it’s possible that the V doesn’t fix all of Hugh’s issues, but that seems unlikely, as it’s able to heal almost anything, and he wakes up at the end of the episode. That means Hugh has powers, which will leave Hughie with more problems than he started with. Sure, it’s also possible that Hugh gets a really useful power and becomes an asset to the good guys, but The Boys doesn’t usually give its fans the good ending.

And that’s whether Hughie’s dad has powers now in The Boys Season 4.

The first four episodes of The Boys Season 4 are streaming now on Prime Video.

