The Boys: Who Plays Hughie’s Mom in Season 4?

The latest season of The Boys introduces plenty of new characters, but not all of them are Supes. Hughie’s mom makes an appearance early in Season 4, and anyone watching might recognize the actor playing her from somewhere. So, who plays Hughie’s mom in The Boys Season 4?

Who Plays Hughie’s Mom in The Boys?

Rosemarie DeWitt plays Hughie’s mom, Daphne, in The Boys Season 4. She shows up unannounced after Hughie’s father ends up in the hospital, looking to do right by her ex-husband and be by her son’s side during a difficult time. Hughie isn’t on board with her showing up at first, but it’s possible that he will let his guard down as the season continues.

DeWitt has been acting since the early 2000s, starting her career where so many other actors did, on Law & Order. It didn’t take her long to transition to the world of movies, with her appearing in Ron Howard’s Cinderella Man in 2005. The Boys‘ fanbase may not be overly familiar with Howard’s filmography, but thankfully, DeWitt has found herself in several notable projects that even Homelander supporters have probably soon.

After starring in Sex and the City, DeWitt joined Jon Hamm in Mad Men, playing Midge Daniels for seven episodes. In 2017, she played Laura Wilder, the sister of Ryan Gosling’s Seb, in La La Land. She also starred in the Black Mirror episode “Arkangel,” which sees a single mother enroll her daughter in a trial that gives her far too much access.

And that’s who plays Hughie’s mom in The Boys Season 4. It’s unclear how long Daphne will stick around, but with everything going on in Hughie’s life, he can use as many allies as he can get.

The Boys is streaming now on Prime Video.

