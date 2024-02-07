Prime Video’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith streaming series reboot won plenty of fans with its first eight-episode season. So, will Mr. & Mrs. Smith get a Season 2?

Will Prime Video’s Mr and Mrs Smith Get a Season 2?

Amazon MGM Studios is yet to officially greenlight Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 2. That doesn’t mean it’s not happening; it just means the studio hasn’t formally announced it yet (Season 1 only dropped on Feb. 2, after all). What’s more, series co-creator and showrunner Francesca Sloane confirmed that Season 2 talks are underway in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“[Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 2] depends on how everything is received,” she said. “Of course, while you’re in the muck of making something this difficult, you really don’t even let yourself fantasize about the future. It’s just about trying to get to the end. But now that we’ve all done it it’s sort of like a childbirth. I love the baby!”

“So, there are talks of Season 2,” Sloane continued. “And we have some really cool ideas for it – I’m collaborating with [Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-creator and star] Donald [Glover] and Taofik Kolade, who wrote on Atlanta with us. He’s incredible and I think he’d be a great addition in terms of voice… if we do go forward with it. We’ll see.”

So it certainly seems like Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 2 will probably happen – so long as its viewership stats are high enough. Fingers crossed they are, as we really need a resolution to Season 1’s ending!

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 1 is currently streaming on Prime Video.