Prime Video’s new Mr. & Mrs. Smith series is one of 2024’s first pleasant surprises. Critics are heaping praise on many aspects of the spy comedy – not least of all its cast. With this in mind, here are all of the major actors and the cast list for Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Recommended Videos

All Major Actors & Cast List for Prime Video’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Donald Glover as John Smith

Actor, comedian, singer, rapper, writer, director, and producer Donald Glover portrays male lead John Smith. Glover also co-created Mr. & Mrs. Smith with showrunner Francesca Sloane (co-writing two episodes with her) and directed Season 1’s finale.

Glover got his start as a writer on NBC’s 30 Rock before landing his breakout role on another of the network’s sitcoms, Community. He then created and starred in the acclaimed FX comedy-drama Atlanta, which nabbed him two Golden Globes and two Primetime Emmy Awards.

Glover has also appeared in several noteworthy big-screen projects. Notably, he played the young Lando Calrissian in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story and voiced Simba in the 2019 Lion King remake.

Maya Erskine as Jane Smith

Maya Erskine plays Mr. & Mrs. Smith‘s female lead, Jane Smith. Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge was originally cast in the part before exiting the production in September 2021.

Prior to joining the Mr. & Mrs. Smith cast, Erskine was best known for portraying Maggie in FXX romcom Man Seeking Woman. She also generated positive buzz for her performance in the Hulu comedy PENI5, which she co-created with Anna Konkle and Sam Zvibleman.

Erskine’s other recent high-profile projects include Insecure, Blue Eye Samurai, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and DC League of Super-Pets.

Related: Prime Video’s Fallout TV Show Is Canon

Paul Dano as Hot Neighbor

Ironic given his status as one of the finest actors of his generation, Paul Dano is credited as “Hot Neighbor” in Mr. & Mrs. Smith. It’s the latest example of the star’s versatility, which allows him to shift gears effortlessly from The Batman‘s sinister Riddler to Dumb Money‘s affable everyman Keith Gill.

Dano’s other iconic film performances include Dwayne in Little Miss Sunshine, Eli Sunday in There Will Be Blood, Alex Jones in Prisoners, and Burt Fabelman in The Fabelmans. He’s also enjoyed considerable success on the small screen, notably with the Showtime miniseries Escape at Dannemora.

Parker Posey as Other Jane/Ultra High-Risk Jane

Indie darling Parker Posey plays one of the other “Jane” operatives in Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 1. It’s a role that allows Posey to show off the comedic chops she honed in cult classic mockumentaries Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, A Mighty Wind, and For Your Consideration.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith also taps into Posey’s familiarity with action set pieces, thanks to her roles in blockbuster movies such as Blade: Trinity and Superman Returns. The Baltimore native’s experiences on the set of Netflix’s streaming series reboot of Lost in Space likely helped in this regard, too.

While there’s no word yet on whether Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 2 will happen, Amazon MGM Studios will want to lock Posey in ASAP if it does. The in-demand star is attached to another major production – Season 3 of HBO’s The White Lotus – slated for release in 2025.

Related: Prime Video Greenlights Cruel Intentions Series

Wagner Moura as Other John/Ultra High-Risk John

Wagner Moura stars as one of the other “John” operatives (and Parker Posey’s on-screen husband) in Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Moura is best known by American audiences for his portrayal of Pablo Escobar in the Netflix crime drama Narcos. However, he also has dozens of notable big and small screen credits to his name in his native Brazil.

Among the most acclaimed of these are Behind the Sun, Carandiru, Paraíso Tropical, Elite Squad, and Elite Squad 2. Meanwhile, Moura’s other major English-speaking productions include Elysium, The Gray Man, and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. He’ll next appear on screen in Alex Garland’s 2024 action flick Civil War.

Additional Actors in Prime Video’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Mr. & Mrs. Smith‘s main cast is supported by a deep bench of guest stars, including:

Michaela Coel as Bev

John Turturro as Eric Shane

Ron Perlman as Toby Hellinger

Sarah Paulson as The Therapist

Alexander Skarsgård as Other John

Eiza González as Other Jane

Sharon Horgan as Gavol Martin

Billy Campbell as Parker Martin

Beverly Glover as John’s Mom

Dave Attell as Kosher Food Mart Clerk

Úrsula Corberó as Rooney

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 1 is currently streaming on Prime Video.