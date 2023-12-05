Prime Video Greenlights Cruel Intentions Series

Cruel Intentions, the cult-classic film starring Ryan Phillippe and Sarah Michelle Gellar, is being turned into a series courtesy of Prime Video.

Adapting Cruel Intentions for Streaming

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Prime Video is moving forward with its adaptation of the movie as the project’s two years of development have finally come to an end. Sara Goodman and Phoebe Fisher, who also worked on the I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot, will serve as both writers and executive producers. Development has seemingly been going well in recent months since the Cruel Intentions series already has its fresh-faced cast, with Sarah Catherine Hook, Zac Burgess, Savannah Lee Smith, Sara Silva, Khobe Clarke, John Harlan Kim, and Brooke Lena Johnson all set to star. Sean Patrick Thomas will also feature in the series as the only actor who appeared in the original Cruel Intentions movie, although it seems he’ll be playing a different character in the reboot.

“We are so excited to get to work together to continue the legacy of Cruel Intentions, a film that remains beloved by so many — including us!“ Goodman and Fisher said in a statement. “We promise to make this next iteration as fun, irreverent, and boundary-pushing as the original, and are grateful to our partners at Original Film, Sony, and Amazon MGM Studios for trusting us to keep it Cruel.” Details on how the series will approach the story are still unknown, but THR does note that it will be an “update” on the movie, so it’s safe to assume that many of the more dated aspects will be tweaked for modern audiences.

For what it’s worth, Cruel Intentions is a very weird movie. Based on the classic French novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses, the narrative follows two step-siblings, Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil, who make a bet that Sebastian must… uh, “deflower” the daughter of their school’s headmaster. If he does, he gets… to bed his step-sister? If he fails, then she gets his fancy car. You take from that premise what you will.

Prime Video’s Cruel Intentions series does not yet have a release date.