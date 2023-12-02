Prime Video’s Fallout Trailer Calls in the Brotherhood of Steel

The first trailer for Prime Video’s Fallout is here, and it calls in the Brotherhood of Steel.

You can watch the trailer, which was revealed as part of CCXP in Brazil, below. The trailer sees Lucy, who is from Vault 33, heading out into the Wasteland and learning to adapt to life in the incredibly dangerous and difficult environment. There’s a mix of comedy and action in the trailer that really makes it feel like Fallout to me, and there are plenty of brutal creatures and references to the series. There’s even a brief glimpse of the world prior to the nuclear war that created the Wasteland.

The Fallout series began in 1997 with a turn-based roleplaying game from developer Interplay. However, the rights eventually ended up in the hands of Bethesda, who turned it into a first-person shooter. Since then, Bethesda has developed several installments in the franchise. The Fallout TV series is said to be canon to those games.

Fallout takes place in a post-apocalyptic future, though with retro-futurist aesthetics, in which a nuclear war resulted in Earth being turned into a Wasteland. Some people managed to survive and thrive in the relative isolation of Vaults, and many protagonists from the Fallout franchise have hailed from one of those nuclear bunkers.

In Fallout lore, there are a lot of different factions vying for control of the Wasteland. One of the most major is the Brotherhood of Steel, a paramilitary group that focuses on preserving technology from before the war. The group is relatively isolationist, though its presence has been felt in some way, shape or form in every single title in the franchise, with player characters generally having the option to become a member.

Fallout will arrive on April 12. The show comes from Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who created Westworld, and stars Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Morten.