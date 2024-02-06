One of the biggest Prime Video original series debuts of the year is Mr. & Mrs. Smith, inspired by the 2005 action comedy movie of the same name. In contrast to the film, the first season ends on an open-ended note. Here’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 1’s ending, explained.

Are Mr. & Mrs. Smith Dead at the End of Season 1?

John and Jane Smith on the floor

Mr. & Mrs. Smith revolves around John and Jane Smith, a married couple who are both secretly highly-trained assassins employed by a clandestine private organization. Over the course of the season, John and Jane discover uncomfortable truths about each other, testing their relationship while failing their third mission from their employer. This leads to a bloody shootout, with another John and Jane Smith couple in the season finale tasked by their mutual employer to take them out for their repeated failures.

This mirrors the opening of the series, which saw this second John and Jane couple murder yet another Mr. and Mrs. Smith who used to work as assassins together. Though the main John and Jane couple from the first season fare better than the couple in the series premiere, their final fate is something of a mystery, as the season comes to an ambiguous end.

In the gunfight in the season finale, the main John is shot and gravely wounded while the main Jane kills the other John. This leaves the two Janes as the last assassins standing and the main Jane having to act quickly to save her husband’s life before he bleeds out and dies. With the ensuing showdown, Jane decides to shoot her way out, though the fight itself takes place off-camera as three gunshots are heard ringing out before the season comes to a close.

Prior to rushing out to face the other Jane, the main Jane revealed to her John that she only had one bullet left. Leading up to the confrontation, the main John and Jane both took truth serum so they could finally be honest and open with one another, including Jane admitting that she actually loved John. This means that Jane was telling the truth about her amount of ammo before facing the rival Jane, raising questions about the other two gunshots.

There has been no word yet on a potential Season 2 renewal for Mr. & Mrs. Smith, so the open-ended nature of the final scene could provide a semblance of closure should the show only get a single season. Alternatively, if Mr. & Mrs. Smith is renewed, it means a second season could feature different protagonists after the series established multiple John and Jane Smith couples. So, as nice as it would be to see Donald Glover and Maya Erskine reprise their lead roles, Mr. & Mrs. Smith has its bases covered if a cast shake-up becomes necessary moving forward.

And that’s the ending of Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 1, explained

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 1 is currently streaming on Prime Video.