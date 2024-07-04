WARNING: The following article on The Boys contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 6, and whether Victoria Neuman dies.

The trailer for the latest episode of Amazon Prime’s The Boys had Victorian Neuman’s head exploding, surprising given she’s usually the one exploding heads. So what happened? And does Victoria Neuman really die in The Boys Season 4, Episode 6? Here’s the answer.

Is Victoria Neuman Really Dead in The Boys?

Victoria Neuman does not die in The Boys Season 4, Episode 6, and is alive and well at the end of the episode. She may die some point down the line, but she’s such a major character it’ll likely be reserved for the final season, if it happens.

So what happens in this episode and why do we see her head exploding? It’s a fantasy sequence, where Neuman imagines exploding her own head just to get out of a conversation. She’s attending a party at Tek-Knight’s mansion who, himself is pretty awful. Tek-Knight (The Boys’ version of Batman) is pretty racist and boasts about his relatives being slave catchers way back when.

But he’s not the one that has Neuman thinking about violence suicide. Instead, she gets into a conversation with the US Congress’s Speaker, who is sharing is views on pretty much everything. He’s sharing his terrible misogynistic views, advocating a nationwide ban on abortion, and Neuman is just putting a brave face on it, smiling and nodding.

It’s then that her head explodes but, moments later, she flicks back to reality and with a “Huh,” just walks away. Realising she’s going to need a lot of booze to put up with these people, people she’ll likely need to get her into power, she asks the waiter to keep the drinks coming.

You sometimes do get scenes that appear in movie/show trailers that don’t actually appear in the film, but in this case the scene is in the show, it’s just a dream sequence. So the answer to does Victoria Neuman really die in The Boys Season 4, Episode 6, is no she doesn’t. Her death is all in her imagination.

