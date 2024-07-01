The Mole, Netflix’s revival of the ABC show, had viewers hooked as they, along with the cast, tried to guess who the show’s saboteur was. Netflix makes everybody wait, but if you want to know now, here’s who was the mole on Season 1 of the Netflix show The Mole.

Recommended Videos

Here’s Who The Mole Was on Season 1 of the Netflix Show

The identity of The Mole on Season 1 of the Netflix show was Kesi. Her identity was revealed at the end of the finale, much to the shock of most other contestants. Some had their suspicions, winner Will in particular, but throughout the season’s ten episodes, she largely managed to conceal her identity.

Even if half the cast had figured her out from the get-go, it would still have been in their interests to keep their mouths shut. The ultimate winner is the one who’s best at identifying the saboteur, and they stand to gain nothing from sharing their suspicions. On the other hand, they could potentially gain from lying about their suspicions, throwing other people off The Mole’s scent.

Related: Who Is The Perfect Match Season 2 Winner?

How Did The Mole Get Away With It?

Kesi was initially reluctant to take on the role of The Mole in Season 1 but came on board with a little persuasion. As for how she stayed undercover, she told Netflix’s Tudum, “I think the secret is figuring out the way that’s natural to you, and also figuring out your story. Being the Mole is about being blatant and bold, but having a story that makes you unbelievable.”

The show revealed that she held off sabotaging early on to gain the trust of her fellow players. She tried to be the MVP in the jungle task, but during the second mission, she started in earnest. However, she still tried to be subtle, slowing her team down rather than doing anything that would get her unwanted attention. And when she knocked a mailbag off on the train challenge, “.. it could so easily have been an unwanted mistake”, she explained.

So, the answer to who The Mole was on Season 1 of the Netflix show is Kesi.

The Mole is streaming now on Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy