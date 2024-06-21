Perfect Match Season 2’s gripping conclusion is here, with Netflix making us wait to find out which “perfect” couple took home gold. But who is the Perfect Match Season 2 winner? Here’s the answer.

Which Couple Won Perfect Match Season 2?

Perfect Match Season 2’s winning couple was Christine and Nigel. But you needn’t feel short-changed if you were rooting for another couple because it was a close contest. The pair won by a single vote, which is exactly what happened in Season 1.

Christine Obanor was originally a cast member on Too Hot to Handle Season 5, and Nigel Jones was on Season 4 of that same show. The pair had an undeniable connection, at least on screen, though whether that sticks outside the show remains to be seen.

Dom and Georgia, Season 1’s winners, broke up shortly after the show, and none of Season 1’s couples remained together, so the show could do with a win. Christine and Nigel’s prize is a trip together, so let’s hope that they stay together until they can get the most out of that vacation. And if they do? Netflix could always give us a Perfect Match Season 3.

Who Were the Final Couples in Perfect Match Season 2?

Even though Perfect Match Season 2 only had one victorious duo, there were several couples who made it to the voting stage. What happened to the others? Let’s just say that the final episode wasn’t short on drama, with couples still coupling and uncoupling. Here are the pairs that the contestants could choose from:

Chloe & Shayne

Bryton & Elys

Kaz & Micah

Chris & Tolu

Nigel & Christine

Stevan & Alara

So, the answer to who the Perfect Match Season 2 is winner is that it’s Nigel and Christine.

Perfect Match Season 2 is streaming now on Netflix.

