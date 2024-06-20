Are Shayne and Chloe From Perfect Match Still Together? Answered

Shayne Jansen and Chloe Veitch may not have won Netflix’s Perfect Match Season 1, but they still left an impression on viewers. But what happened next? Are Shayne and Chloe from Perfect Match still together? Here’s the answer.

Recommended Videos

What Happened to Shayne and Chloe After Perfect Match?

Shayne and Chloe, who were among Perfect Match Season 1’s finalists, are not together. Interviewed for Netflix’s Perfect Match “Where Are They Now?” catch-up, they revealed that they’d broken up shortly after the show.

Shayne claimed he took full responsibility, saying, “I had a lot of stress with the show and with my show still airing,” while explaining that the chaos surrounding the show got to him. But Chloe also explained that she had “…come to my senses a little bit when filming ended. In a bubble in Perfect Match, it was beautiful.” But when filming stopped, she found herself asking, “Is this really going to work?”

Does this mean they’re still friends? Not really. While Shayne said he has respect for Chloe, he explained that he didn’t feel the need for friendship. In other words, whatever they had on the show dissipated shortly after, and the couple was done. There’s no bad blood – it just didn’t last outside the show.

Related: Are Stevan and Alara From Perfect Match Still Together? Answered

In fact, Perfect Match, as entertaining as it is, doesn’t have a great record when it comes to couples staying together, winners or otherwise. Winners Georgia and Dom didn’t last much past the show, which is why Dom joined Season 2. In fact, as reported by StyleCaster, none of Perfect Match Season 1’s couples are still together. Ouch.

So, the answer to whether Shayne and Chloe from Perfect Match are still together is a resounding no – they split up shortly after the show ended. And here’s how Perfect Match Season 2’s couples are getting on.

Perfect Match is streaming now on Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy