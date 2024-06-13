Perfect Match Season 2: All Couples Still Together Confirmed

The reality dating show Perfect Match has returned to Netflix, bringing together another group of reality show hopefuls looking for love. Although only six episodes have been released, a few cast members have already made what may end up being lasting connections.

Which Couples Are Still Together From Perfect Match Season 2?

Chris Hahn and Tolú Ekundare

Via Netflix

Chris Hahn (Dated and Related) paired with Tolú Ekundare from The Trust on the later episodes of Perfect Match Season 2. They initially shared a strong friendship until a lap dance dare evolved their connection into something more serious.

Sensing the connection the couple shared, other cast members conspired against them by sending Chris on a date with former crush Melinda Melrose. However, Chris and Tolú elected to remain together following this, with Chris gushing that he adored her.

Harry Jowsey and Jessica Vestal

Via Netflix

Harry Jowsey (Too Hot To Handle) and Jessica Vestal (Love Is Blind) were paired up very early in the season, even though Harry initially appeared to have a connection with Elys. However, Harry confirmed that he was only friends with the Season 5 winner of Too Hot To Handle, choosing instead to focus on his bond with Jessica.

Harry and Jessica encountered turbulence in Episode 5 after a trying night together. Nevertheless, the couple discussed their shortcomings once their emotions settled and are still together as of the sixth episode.

Justin Assada and Elys Hutchinson

Via Netflix

Elys Hutchinson may have won the fifth season of Too Hot To Handle, but she appeared to be striking out at the beginning of Perfect Match Season 2. Her first two matches chose other women to pair with by Episode 6, with her first match going so far as to relegate her to the dreaded friend zone.

However, Elys bounced back in Episode 5, pairing up with Justin Assada of Surviving Paradise. The two seem to have really hit it off by the end of the sixth episode, with Justin calling her beautiful and believing that she could really be his perfect match.

Kaz Bishop and Micah Lussier

Via Netflix

Kaz Bishop (Dated and Related) and Micah Lussier (Love Is Blind) were eventually paired after both initially sought out different connections. This helped shape them as one of the most unexpected matches seen so far on Perfect Match Season 2, although they did manage to win one of the show’s compatibility challenges.

However, Kaz and Bishop’s relationship hit a major snag in Episode 6 when Kaz had a great blind date with Holly. This led to him being confronted by an emotional Micah, and the episode ended with him contemplating who he should pair up with for the evening.

Stevan Ditter and Alara Tanari

Via Netflix

Stevan Ditter (Too Hot To Handle) entered the Perfect Match villa on day one but didn’t form a strong connection with any of the other contestants. However, that all changed when he went on a date with Alara Taneri (Dated and Related), who he hit it off with almost instantly.

Stevan and Alara have gone on to form one of the strongest relationships seen on Perfect Match Season 2 thus far, and together, they won the compatibility challenge in Episode 6. However, it appears that the couple is headed for rocky waters, with the trailer for the next batch of episodes revealing an angry Alara confronting Stevan over a kiss with another woman and Stevan admitting to an attraction to a future contestant, Brittan, in the sixth episode.

And those are all the couples still together from Perfect Match Season 2.

Perfect Match Season 2 Episodes 1-6 are currently streaming on Netflix. Episodes 7-9 will be available June 14, and the finale will stream June 21.

