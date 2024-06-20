Are Stevan and Alara From Perfect Match Still Together? Answered

Perfect Match takes viewers on a wild ride in Season 2. While the show has had its fair share of shenanigans, Stevan and Alara are one of the few couples who appear to have a genuine connection. So, are Stevan and Alara from Perfect Match still together?

Recommended Videos

Are Stevan and Alara Really a Perfect Match?

Stevan Ditter from Too Hot To Handle was eventually paired with Dated & Related‘s Alara Taneri after a few mishaps and misconnections with Micah Lussier (Love Is Blind) and Xanthi Perdikomatis (The Circle). Although their relationship has not always been perfect, Stevan and Alara have emerged as one of the best and most popular couples of Perfect Match Season 2. They appear to have established a real and thus far unbreakable bond that has lasted even beyond both of them being paired up with other people in Episode 7.

A part of the appeal between the couple stems from the fact that Stevan actually goes out of his way to please Alara. Perfect Match Season 2 has seen the Too Hot To Handle alum cooking for her and being the gentleman she said she dreamed of during their very first date. While Stevan and Alara aren’t the only couple who have hit it off in the new season, it’s really hard not to root for them.

Related: Perfect Match: Are Georgia and Dom Still Together? Answered

Are Stevan and Alara Still Together?

The couples who appear on Perfect Match are required to keep the status of their relationships a secret until the airing of the season finale. However, the wonders of the internet (specifically social media) provide a few clues about the current status of Stevan and Alara’s relationship, and it seems like good news.

During the filming of Perfect Match Season 2, Alara lived in London while Stevan resided in Los Angeles. However, Alara has recently been spending much more time in Los Angeles, posting frequently alongside Micah, who, despite a turbulent relationship on the show, now appears to be her new bestie. Although Alara has not posted any pics or videos alongside Stevan, her regular presence in L.A. suggests that they could still be enjoying a relationship together.

Stevan himself has not publicly revealed any information about his relationship with Alara (he doesn’t post much anyway on his Instagram), but his Perfect Match co-star Harry Jowsey revealed an interesting tidbit of info on his podcast, Boyfriend Material. On an episode that aired in June 2024, Jowsey revealed in no uncertain terms that Stevan is definitely in a relationship with someone – whether or not that someone is Alara remains anyone’s guess, at least until the season finale comes out.

The Perfect Match Season 2 Finale will be available to stream on Netflix June 21st.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy