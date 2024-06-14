The Mole Season 2 Release Date Confirmed

The Mole is a unique reality game show that originally aired on ABC in 2001 and ran for five seasons. Netflix revived the show in 2022, and the first season of the reboot proved to be a hit with viewers. So when can fans expect to see Season 2?

When is The Mole Season 2 Coming Out?

Netflix recently revealed that a second season of The Mole will be coming to the streaming service on June 28th. The show will run for three weeks, with new episodes coming out on July 5th, and the season concluding on July 12th.

The Mole Season 2 will take place in Malaysia, continuing the trend of earlier seasons being filmed in exotic locales such as Australia, Hawaii, and Spain. There will also be a new host, Ari Shapiro, who will follow in the footsteps of Anderson Cooper, Ahmad Rashad, Jon Kelly, and most recently, Alex Wagner.

What is the Premise of The Mole?

The Mole is a reality competition in which contestants work together to complete tasks meant to test them both mentally and physically. Previously, contestants have been asked to solve escape rooms together, use a map to recover a hidden treasure, and plan and pull off a fake heist. Upon successful completion of the required task, money is added to a pot that one of the players will take home once the others have all been eliminated.

However, this isn’t a straightforward reality competition. The producers of the show have planted someone who isn’t quite what they seem, a mole, whose entire purpose is to sabotage the efforts of the team. At the end of each episode, the contestants are given a quiz that tests how much they know about the mole, and whoever has learned the least about the infiltrator is eliminated.

The unique premise of The Mole makes it one of the best reality competition shows on television, adding a new level of tactical strategy (and distrust) to the game. Is someone really bad at solving a certain puzzle, or are they there to sabotage the entire project? Do they want stronger players to think they are the mole so that they fail the quiz miserably and are eliminated? There are many different elements of the game that contestants must always consider, ensuring that there are always many complicated (and entertaining) layers that must be considered.

Even better is the fact that the infiltrator is not revealed until the season finale of The Mole, meaning that viewers can play along with the contestants as they struggle to figure out who the imposter is among them. Fans have flocked to social media to debate the identity of the mole in previous seasons, only for many to be genuinely surprised when the identity of the culprit is revealed in the finale.

What Can Fans Expect in The Mole Season 2?

The Mole Season 2 already looks to be one of the most entertaining yet, as it features a number of competitors who are already involved in some form of investigation or deception. Among the 12 contestants included in the second season of the Netflix show are a forensic accountant, a poker player, a retired undercover cop, and a web sleuth. Any one of these players is sure to give the mole a run for their money – granted of course that one of them isn’t already the imposter.

The Mole Season 2 premieres on Netflix June 28th.

