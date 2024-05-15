The Last of Us Season 2 Images Tease a Darker Follow-Up

Fallout is having its moment, but The Last of Us is ready to take back its title as best video game adaptation. With production now underway, The Last of Us has released official images from its upcoming Season 2, and they tease a darker follow-up.

Posted on Instagram, the images show off new looks for Joel and Ellie, who have a lot to work through after the events of the first season. Joel appears much more weathered, while Ellie looks to be coming into her own as a survivor. You can check out the images below:

Joel and Ellie looking different in The Last of Us Season 2 shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, as the second game takes place several years after the first. At the start of Part II, it’s revealed that Joel and Ellie have spent the last few years in Jackson, Wyoming, alongside Tommy and the other residents. There’s nothing in the images that says things are going to be different, so it’s fair to assume events will play out the same.

Adding fuel to that fire is all of the additions to the series. Newcomers to the cast include Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Danny Ramirez as Manny, Spencer Lord as Owen, Ariela Barer as Mel, and Tati Gabrielle as Nora.

It’s unclear if Season 2 will adapt all of the second game, but it seems unlikely, given that it took eight episodes to finish the first game, which is about half the length of its sequel. Co-creator Craig Mazin has also teased that the show could continue past two seasons. “It’s going to be more than one season,” he told Deadline. “There’s more story, so this show will not end with Season 2 unless people don’t watch it and we’ll get canceled.”

The Last of Us Season 2 will air in 2025.

