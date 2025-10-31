Dispatch breathes life into narrative adventures with Telltale flair

Narrative adventures like Telltale Games’ take on The Walking Dead were obscenely popular in their day, with a cult following that couldn’t get enough of their drama-packed, episodic format. With Adhoc Studio’s Dispatch, we could be on track for a narrative game renaissance.

Here’s a deep dive into the wonderful and wacky world that Dispatch portrays, looking at why this game is exploding in popularity right now and whether you should pick it up as a fan of Telltale Games titles.

Dispatch launched initially on October 22, 2025, developed and published by Adhoc Studios. It’s an episodic superhero comedy with a vibrant story and a strange yet charming cast of characters.

At the time of writing, there are four episodes of Dispatch available to play, with four more due to release based on the game’s chapter selection screen.

One of Dispatch’s biggest selling points is its narrative – it’s fun, quirky, and utterly engrossing, reminiscent of older games that could be found in the roster of the iconic Telltale Games.

The cast of characters makes playing Dispatch a blast, too. They manage to feel authentic, despite most of them having superpowers, grounding the fantastical story in a believable reality.

Dispatch proves there’s demand for narrative-heavy games

The art style in Dispatch is spectacular. Image credit: Adhoc Studio

Dispatch is storming the Steam top seller charts, at the time of writing, giving madly popular titles like Battlefield 6 a run for their money. Amidst all the extraction shooters and FPS games, it’s refreshingly unique – but what is it that’s made this game so popular?

Dispatch takes a backseat from intensive gameplay; it does have important decisions for players to make and features optional quick-time sequences alongside the strategic elements, but it’s much more of a relaxed experience in terms of pure mechanics.

Instead, it’s heavily focused on narrative and world-building, giving players time to connect with the main characters and understand the story they’ve been smacked into. The dialogue is well-written, the sound design is tidy, and the visuals are vibrant, all adding to the cinematic experience.

As someone who loves games like Telltale’s The Walking Dead, it feels like I’m back in 2012 in the best way possible.

Each episode so far has been a visual treat. Image credit: Adhoc Studio

People in the community are counting down the days until the next episode hits, excitedly poring over the Dispatch voice actor list and finding names they recognize while they wait for the next addition to the series.

Some fans are even theorizing what a second season of the game might look like, despite the first one not even being done yet.

The hype around Dispatch is incredibly promising to me as a fan of story-driven games. Despite less narrative-heavy genres like extraction shooters and roguelikes seemingly being the talk of the town in 2025, there’s clearly still a demand for games with a heavy story focus.

Hopefully, we’ll see even more games like Dispatch popping up as 2025 comes to a close and we begin the new year.

If you’re a fan of games like Telltale’s The Walking Dead or The Wolf Among Us, you’ll love Dispatch, even if you’re not necessarily into superhero games. It’s silly yet lovable, with plenty of drama and action thrown into the mix. There’s an ever-growing community surrounding the game already, despite some episodes not even being out yet.

