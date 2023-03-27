Warner Bros. and Player First Games are making the unprecedented decision to bring the MultiVersus open beta to an end for players on all platforms come June 25, 2023, shutting the game down temporarily. It’s an odd decision that was further clarified in a video from Player First co-founder and CEO Tony Huynh. He said the team has gathered an invaluable amount of feedback so far and will use it to create a better game. However, to achieve its potential, Player First will start by removing MultiVersus from digital storefronts next week, April 4. A full 1.0 launch build is expected to relaunch the experience in early 2024 following the MultiVersus beta shutdown this June.

MVPs, thank you for the support during Open Beta! The feedback and inspiration has been amazing. Open Beta will close on June 25 as we prepare for full launch in early 2024. #MultiVersus will be back better than ever with new content, features, modes & more when we return. pic.twitter.com/6NOCMRDBrp — MultiVersus (@multiversus) March 27, 2023

“We know there’s still a lot of work to do,” Huynh said. “As a result, we have a clearer view of what we need to focus on, specifically the content cadence of new characters, maps, and modes to give you more ways to enjoy the game, along with updated netcode and more matchmaking improvements. We’ll also be reworking the progression system based on your feedback and looking at new ways for you to connect with your friends in the game.”

Although MultiVersus interest has dwindled since its launch last year, the beta shutting down means players won’t be able to enjoy the full experience for at least six months – but it’s not all bad news. In a separate FAQ post on its website, Player First explains that players who have already downloaded MultiVersus will still be able to enjoy offline features after the shutdown in June. Those features include the training room (known as The Lab), local matches, and access to characters and cosmetics. The bulk of the experience, including online multiplayer, however, will not be accessible.

Player First promises to share updates on its progress, ushering fans to follow it on social channels and website.

“We do know that this news might be disappointing, but rest assured, MultiVersus will be back,” Huynh added. “We’ll also ensure that all of your progress and content will carry over when MultiVersus returns next year, with a variety of new content, features, and modes.”

The MultiVersus beta launched for PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S in July 2022 and has received numerous updates since. From launch to the June shutdown, MultiVersus will have been available to players for a total of 11 months, making today’s news especially surprising. Temporary removal of service for a game on this scale is unheard of, so it’s up to Player First to make up for the time lost with that promised full launch. Stay tuned to see how MultiVersus will return next year.