Wait, Did MrBeast Kill the Duolingo Owl?

The Duolingo owl has been killed in a mortifying hit-and-run incident involving a Tesla Cybertruck, and the company is looking for the culprit. Just this past weekend, new information has surfaced, potentially implicating YouTuber MrBeast as the one behind this grisly murder.

As shown in the TikTok video down below, we can see MrBeast paying his respects at the gravestone of the Duolingo owl. He looks remorseful, grief-stricken even, as he’s laying flowers by the grave. However, as the camera pans around him, what do we see? A Tesla Cybertruck!

We already know that the owl was hit by a Cybertruck, but we had yet to identify the owner. Seeing this video of MrBeast crying at the owl’s grave with the Cybertruck in the background can only mean one thing: he must have been the one behind the wheel during the incident. It’s pretty damning evidence, if I do say so myself.

Anyway, jokes aside, this might very well be Duolingo’s best PR move in years. The owl video has gone viral, with various celebrities mourning its death, and MrBeast is just the latest to join in on the silliness by adding to the narrative with the Cybertruck placement. Really, this whole thing is just shaping up to be a big advertisement for both Duolingo and Tesla.

The video posted on TikTok is also pretty obviously AI-generated, as evidenced by the glitchy-looking flowers in MrBeast’s hands, just adding to the overall cringe of this entire story.

Duolingo is available to download for free on mobile devices, and it’s a pretty decent way of helping folks learn the basics of a new language.

