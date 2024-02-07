A Quiet Place: Day One Trailer Takes the Franchise Back to the Beginning

A Quiet Place may have been a tiny horror/sci-fi with a killer hook, but Paramount is looking to turn the franchise into so much more, as the trailer for the third film, A Quiet Place: Day One, proves.

Recommended Videos

Starting with shots from the original showing of the silence of John Krasinski’s first film, the Day One trailer quickly jumps past the second film, taking things all the way back. Much like Aliens did for its franchise, it appears that Day One will be ushering A Quiet Place into the realm of sci-fi action and away from its roots as apocalyptic horror. It could pay off if done well enough, as was shown at the beginning of A Quiet Place: Part Two, and the premise of having to be totally quiet in New York City is a departure from the sparsely populated areas of the first two films.

The movie focuses on Sam (Lupita Nyong’o), who just happens to be on a day trip to one of the noisiest places on Earth when the aliens attack. She joins a rag-tag group of survivors who are just looking to make it through the very first day of whatever the hell is going on. Alex Wolff, Djimon Hounsou, and Joseph Quinn are joining Nyong’o in the cast under the direction of Michael Sarnoski, who made the incredible Nic Cage film Pig. Krasinski is still involved with the franchise, though he’s obviously not in this film. He co-wrote the screenplay alongside A Quiet Place screenwriters Scott Beck and Jeff Nichols.

The movie will test the waters for A Quiet Place to become a true franchise. A third film in the main series, which featured Emily Blunt, is also in the works for 2025 but has been held up recently. However, a strong showing by Day One could mean Paramount starts pushing this as a massive film and streaming property.

A Quiet Place: Day One will release in theaters on June 28.