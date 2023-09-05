Bethesda games have had a long history of excellent cheats built right into the games on PC via console commands. I remember completing my playthrough of Skyrim and going you know what, I’m going to mess around now. I then used the console commands to make myself the best bow and set of arrows in the game, and went through a second playthrough absolutely one-shotting everything in sight Anything that moved, any NPC that annoyed me, arrow to the face. Plus god mode so they couldn’t take me down. And we’re happy to report that this still exists in their latest game so here’s a primer on all console commands in Starfield.
I personally wouldn’t recommend using these at all until you’ve at least played through the game once. They can really put a damper on how fun the game is by taking the challenge and sense of accomplishment right out. But if you’ve had your fill of Starfield and just want to mess around now, or maybe you just want a few more credits to speed things up, we’ve got you covered with this full list of currently known console commands for Starfield.
Full List of All Console Commands for Starfield
Though Players are still digging thorough the game and finding more console commands, the list is incredibly impressive as it is thus far. There is a huge amount you can already do and tweak with these console commands. RelationshipHuman136 on Reddit has done an amazing job of collating all the currently discovered console commands in to one place. Players may discover more commands in the weeks to come, but for now we have a pretty impressive table of console commands to use if you wish to do so. Simply head in-game in Starfield, and press the ~ key and you’ll bring up the command console. Type in your desired command and press enter and they’ll activate. When you open up the command console you’ll also be notified that using certain console commands will result in achievements being disabled, so keep that in mind as well!
WARNING – Use Console Commands at your own risk. There have been some reports of commands breaking game save data. I’d recommend backing up local save files for Starfield before using any commands.
|
Console Command
|
Description
|
Toggle Commands
|tgm
|Toggle God Mode – Enables complete invincibility and unlimited ammo.
|tim
|Toggle Immortal Mode – Enables you to take damage, but you’ll never reach 0 health.
|psb
|Player Spellbook – Unlocks all available powers.
|tdetect
|Toggle Detect – NPCs will no longer detect you.
|tcai
|Toggle Combat AI – Combat AI will no longer target you. This can be disabled and enabled by re-entering the code.
|tcl
|Toggle No Clip – Character collision is disabled, allowing you to fly through walls, floors, and other objects. This can be disabled and enabled by re-entering the code.
|tm
|Toggle Menus – Toggle UI menus on/off.
|tfc
|Toggle Freefly Camera – The Camera is detached from the player, and you’re free to fly about the map.
|
Targeted Commands
|additem (Item ID) (Value)
|Adds Items – Specified items will be added to your character.
|(Ref ID).amod (OMOD ID)
|Attach Weapon Mods – Specified weapon mods will be applied to your reference weapon. An item’s Reference ID can be obtained while in the Command Console and clicking on any items dropped on the ground to reveal their Reference ID.
|(Ref ID).rmod (OMOD ID)
|Remove Attached Weapon Mod – Specified weapon mods will be removed to your reference weapon. An item’s Reference ID can be obtained while in the Command Console and clicking on any items dropped on the ground to reveal their Reference ID.
|killall
|Kill All NPCs – All NPCs in the area will be killed.
|kah
|Kill All Hostiles – All hostile NPCs in the area will be killed.
|resurrect
|Resurrect NPC – Selected NPC will be resurrected. For this command to work, you’ll need to select the NPC while in the console command menu so their Reference ID appears, then enter the cheat code.
|unlock
|Unlock Doors and Containers – Unlock your current target door or container. In order for this to be a success, you must select the door while in the console menu, and then input the command.
|sexchange
|Change Character Gender – Changes your Character’s gender to the opposite sex.
|showmenu sleepwaitmenu
|Show Sleep / Wait Menu – Quickly access the wait menu, allowing you to adjust time on the fly.
|
Player Commands
|player.setlevel (Value)
|Increase Character Level – Increases your character to the specified level.
|player.additem (Item ID) (Value)
|Add Items to Inventory – See some Item ID Values below.
|player.placeatme (Item ID) (Value)
|Spawn Item/Creature at You – The specified item or creature will be spawned directly in front of your character.
|player.paycrimegold 0 0 (Faction ID)
|Pay Off Bounties – Remain out of jail, keep all stolen items, and pay off any outstanding Bounties for a specified Faction.
|showlooksmenu player 1
|Open Character Creator – Opens the character creator menu, allowing you to adjust your character’s appearance, name, background, and traits.
|player.removeperk (Perk ID)
|Remove Skills, Traits, and Backgrounds – The specified skill, trait, or background will be removed from your character. See our Skill, Trait, and Background IDs below.
|player.addperk (Perk ID)
|Add Skills, Traits, and Backgrounds – The specified skill, trait, or background will be added to your character. Do note that you will need to have a spare perk, trait, or background slot available in order to add a perk to your character. So, be sure to remove a perk first before attempting this command.
|psb
|Player Spell Book – All spells will be unlocked.
|
Quest Commands
|saq
|Start All Quests – All Main Story and Side Quests will be started. Please note this is likely to cause game crashes, so proceed with caution and ensure you have recently saved your game.
|caqs
|Complete Main Quests – All Main Story Quests will be completed. Please note this is likely to cause game crashes, so proceed with caution and ensure you have recently saved your game.
|
Other Commands
|ShowHighMaxHeights (shmh)
|Shows or hides the high res max height data.
|EnableStoryManagerLogging
|Enable story manager logging.
|DumpPapyrusStacks (dps)
|Dumps all Papyrus stack information the log.
|DumpPapyrusTimers
|Dumps all Papyrus timer registrations to the log.
|DumpPapyrusLOSEvents
|Dumps all Papyrus LOS event registrations to the log.
|DumpPapyrusDistanceEvents
|Dumps all Papyrus distance event registrations to the log.
|DumpPapyrusPersistenceInfo (dppi)
|Dumps everything in Papyrus persisting the reference called on, or passed.
|DumpPapyrusEventRegistrations
|Dumps all Papyrus event registrations for the specified object (and script).
|RunCompaction
|Run a pass of compaction if possible.
|ToggleImmortalMode
|Toggle Immortal mode (health/stamina/magicka can decrease but never go to zero).
|SetSubgraphToDebug
|Subgraph To Debug.
|EnableRumble
|Enables / Disables rumble.
|HavokVDBCapture
|Havok VDB Capture
|ToggleNavmeshInfo
|Toggle a view mode similar to the map camera and displays navmesh infos.
|PlaySyncAnim
|Play Sync Anim.
|SetFormKnown
|Sets the known flag on a form.
|SetDebugQuest
|Sets the quest to be the only one startable from its event type.
|SetQuestAliasLogging
|Turns alias logging on/off for a quest.
|SetRace
|Sets the passed in actor’s race.
|FindForm (find)
|Find a form.
|StartPapyrusScriptProfile (StartPSP)
|Starts profiling a Papyrus script.
|StopPapyrusScriptProfile (StopPSP)
|Stops profiling a Papyrus script.
|StartPapyrusFormProfile (StartPFP)
|Starts profiling Papyrus scripts on a form.
|StopPapyrusFormProfile (StopPFP)
|Stops profiling Papyrus scripts on a form.
|StartPapyrusStackRootProfile
|Starts profiling all Papyrus stacks starting at a script.
|StopPapyrusStackRootProfile
|Stops profiling all Papyrusstacks starting at a script.
|TogglePapyrusGlobalProfiler (TPGP)
|Toggles Papyrus global profiling on and off (profiles everything)
|PrintQuestSceneInfo
|Prints to the Quest Inf file the current state of scenes.
|IsInvulnerable
|Is the actor invulnerable?
|CollisionMesh
|Toggle Mesh Collision Info
|HavokWorldStep (hkstep)
|Toggle BhkWorld Havok Step Info
|IsolateRendering
|Enable isolated rendering for selected object.
|ToggleWaterCurrentGeometry
|Displays or hides water current geometry.
|PerformAction
|Performs the specified action on the selected actor.
|StartTrackPlayerDoors
|Starts tracking palyer-activiated teleport doors.
|StopTrackPlayerDoors
|Stops tracking player-activated teleport doors.
|CheckPlayerDoors
|Compares the Tracked Player path with the quest target path.
|SetInChargen
|Toggles aspects of Chargen Mode on/off [savingDisabled] [waitingDisabled][activationMessageDisabled]
|ForceReset
|Force the game to run a full reset.
|ForceCloseFiles
|Close masterfile and plugins. Useful for letting CreationKit save to a plugin that is also loaded in-game. See also HotLoadPlugin. [Caution: Use at own risk! Gameplay and new savegames may be unstable.]
|HotLoadPlugin (HLP)
|Load or reload the named plugin. Useful for getting changes without restarting. See also ForceCloseFiles. [Caution: Use at own risk! Modified running quests will be stopped (and restarted if possible). Gameplay and new savegames may be unstable.]
|GenerateBendableSpline (Spline)
|Generate a bendable spline geometry instance.
|Reload ()
|Reloads the specified Papyrus script.
|TestAim
|Test an actor’s aim.
|TestLook
|Test an actor’s looking.
|PushCamera
|Push camera to editor.
|MoveToEditorCamera
|Move to the editor camera.
|MoveToEditorSelection
|Move to the editor selection.
|PlaceFurnitureTester (PFT)
|Place actor, who will use the selected furniture. Can specify actor type via optional parameter.
|DumpConditionsFunctions
|Output the current counters for condition function calls.
|ReloadAnimationGraphs
|Reload the currently loaded animation graphs.
|ToggleWeaponOverlay
|Toggle the weapon overlay.
|ForceDetect
|Forces the selected actor to detect the specified actor.
|ChangeAnimArchetype (caa)
|Change the selected actor’s anim archetype.
|ChangeAnimFlavor
|Change the selected actor’s animal flavor.
|SetAngryWithPlayer
|Set the angry with player flag.
|ForceRepath
|Force the actor to repath.
|ForcePathFailure
|Force the actor’s path to fail.
|DumpFormList
|Dump the contens of given formlist to the console output.
|TraceAnimationEvents
|Trace an actor’s animation events.
|ShowMods
|Show all property mods on an object.
|DumpInputEnableLayers
|Dumps all currently used input enable layers to the console.
|AttachMod
|Attach a mod to an object.
|RemoveMod
|Remove a mod from an object.
|SpawnTemplatedObject
|Spawn a ref to a templated object.[object, ilevel, pkeyword1, pkeyword2]
|CallFunction
|Calls a papyrus function on the targeted ref. First parameter is the function, the rest are parameters.
|CallQuestFunction (cqf)
|Calls a papyrus function on a quest. Second parameter is the function, the rest are parameters.
|CallGlobalFunction (cgf)
|Calls a global papyrus function. First parameter is the function, the rest are parameters.
|ResetInputEnableLayer
|Resets all control disables on a specific input enable layer.
|ForceEnablePlayerControls (fepc)
|Force-enables the player’s controls, regardless of layers, see EnablePlayerControls.
|ResetForceEnabledPlayerControls
|Resets all force-enabled player controls.
|GetActorRefOwner
|Prints the owner of the currently selected reference.
|SetActorRefOwner (saro)
|Sets ownership of the currently selected reference to the specified actor (or if not actor is specified, to the player).
|HasActorRefOwner (haro)
|Returns 1 if the currently selected reference has an owner, or 0 otherwise.
|SetOutfit
|Change the default outfit for the actor.
|PassTime
|Passes the given number of hours asif the player were sleeping.
|LinkLocations
|Links two locations under the given keyword.
|ShowLinkedLocations
|Outputs all locations linked to the given one under the given keyword.
|SetLinkedRef
|Links the current ref to the given one under the given keyword.
|ResetContainer
|Resets the currently selected container, or if you specify “1”, then it’ll reset all containers.
|SetSceneForDebug
|Sets the current debug scene.
|PreloadExterior
|Preloads the exterior data for the currently selected ref.
|TestPath
|Debug function to test a path.
|ToggleControlsOverly
|Toggle Controls Overlay
|Refresh
|Rebug function to refresh a reference.
|DynamicResolution
|Change the dynamic resolution settings.
|TestLoadingMenu
|Debug function to open/close the Loading menu in the Loading thread.
|RecalcInstanceData
|Debug function recalc instance data for the selected ref or all loaded refs if nothing is selected.
|ToggleReferencePose
|Roggles forcing an animgraph for the selected actor to be in the reference pose. May specify “target” or “rig” as well.
|SetPersistLocation
|Debug function to set the persist loc on reference.
|SetLocationRefType
|Debug function to set the loc ref type for a location on a reference.
|ShowLocData
|Debug function to dump data about a location.
|ReserveLoc
|Debug function to reserve a location so it can’t be used for most aliases.
|UpdateAwakeSound (UAS)
|Update the selected actor’s currentl conscious loop.
|SetHarvested
|Mark the current reference as Harvested or not.
|PauseScene
|Pause or unpause the specified scene.
|SpawnDupe
|Make a duplicate ref of the selected ref.
|DisableDistantReferences
|Disable references more than a certain distance from the selected ref.
|FireAssert
|Fire an assert (with text passed, if available).
|ForcePersistent
|Force a reference to become persistent.
|PlayActionCamera (pac)
|Play this action camera on the reference with target reference.
|StopActionCamera
|Stop the action camera.
|ChangeStance
|Change the actor’s stance.
|AuditionWwiseEvent
|Set of commands for auditioning Wwise events.
|AuditionReverbForm (arf)
|Force a given Reverb form to be active.
|SetWwiseState (sws)
|Sets a global Wwise State
|BuildAnimationData (bad)
|Build the animation data for the actor.
|SwitchSkeleton
|Toggles between standard and chargen skeletons for an actor.
|GetHelloorGreeting ()
|Prints out the info id for actiors hello/greeting to actor param. One of these should be the player.
|SetBoneTintRegion
|Add bone tint data to an object’s 3d given a region ID (integer) of that object.
|SendDialogueEvent
|Sends a dialogue event for the selected and target actor.
|SetForceSpeechChallengeAlwaysSucceed ()
|player will always succeed at speech challenge.
|SetForceSpeechChallengeAlwaysFail ()
|player will always fail at speech challenge.
|RunMaterialsAnalysis (rma)
|Compares the materials of the selected reference.
|CaptureMessages ()
|Captures DebugString, USER1 and USER2 messages using a Message Event Listener and sends the outout to CaptureMessage.Iua
|ToggleTrijuice
|Toggles Trijuicing in the renderer (may slightly degrade texture filtering quality in exchange for improved performance).
|SetPresentThreshold (spt)
|Set percentage (0-100) of scanlines covered before swap threshold is hit: default 0 (always swap)
|LinkFullAccount
|Link full Bnet account to game-account: (username) (password)
|IsLoggedIn (isonline)
|Is the player logged in to Bethesda.net?
|GetLegalDocs (getlegaldocs)
|Retrieves a list of all required legal documents.
|AcceptLegalDoc
|Accepts a legal document based on its ID: acceptlegaldoc (id)
|GetDataAttachment
|Prints data from Bethesda.net Profile Data Attachment: getattachment (type) (id)
|DeleteDataAttachment
|Deletes a Bethesda.net Profile Data Attachment: deleteattachment (type) (id)
|UploadCharacterData
|Uploads character data playload as bnet Profile Data Attachment.
|GetAttachmentLeaderboard (getattachmentleaderboard)
|Gets attachment leaderboard page: getattachmentleaderboard (attachment type) (leaderboard type)
|LoadUnitedData
|Gets character data from leadersboard and caches it.
|MakeUnityNPC
|Updates NPC with data from unity cache.
|SetVolumetricLighting Parameters (vl)
|Set volumetric lighting parameters.
|StartWorkshop (workshop)
|Enter Workshop mode if the player is within the buildable area of a Workshop.
|ToggleVBlankOptim
|Toggles VBlank optim
|AddKeyword
|Add the given keyword to the reference
|RemoveKeyword
|Remove the given keyword on the reference.
|SetAmbientParticlesEnabled
|Enables(1)/disables(0) ambient particles.
|RemoveOutposts ()
|Removes the given Outpost and all built items.
|SetESRAMSetup
|Force specific ESRAM setup (-1 for automatic setup).
|CallStackTraceDepth
|Set the callstack depth when tracing it.
|CommandedActivated
|Commands selected actor to use a reference.
|EnableGalaxyMode
|Enables/Disables galaxy mode.
|ToggleStarFieldDebug
|Toggles the StarField debug on or off.
|SetStarFieldCoordinateScale ()
|Sets the StarField coordinate scale.
|SetStarSystemScale (sss)
|Sets the star system scale.
|MoveToPlanet
|If target player ship, move to or give path to pilot to (target) (1 to do full jump sequence).
|SetOrbitSpeedScale
|Sets global orbit speed scale.
|InstanceNamingRules
|Export instance naming rule data to file INRExport.txt.
|GetOrbisModInfo
|Prints info relating to Orbis mod game data files.
|ToggleSceneDebug
|Show debug state for scene.
|SetFarClip
|Set far clip value. (-1 to clear override)
|ToggleOverdraw
|Toggle overdraw
|RecordScene
|Capture screen shots of scene. (Scene EditorID, [FPS 60 default])
|LandOnPlanet (lop)
|Land on a planet. (lop <planetname> <ion> <lat> <deg or=”” rad=””>)</deg></lat></ion></planetname>
|TakeOffToSpace
|Take off to space.
|PreviewBodyResources (pbr)
|Previews resources for a planet.
|SendAffinityEvent
|(AffinityEvent [ObjRef]) Run an affinity event on an optional object reference.
|AddPower
|AddPower (part) #
|RemovePower
|RemovePower (part) #
|MatlockCapture
|Force matlock to realize a capture.
|ToggleSnapNodeMarkers
|Force matlock to realize a capture.
|ToggleSnapNodeMarkers
|Toggle snap node markers.
|SetVoiceType
|Set an override voice type on an actor.
|AddWorldSpaceToPlanet
|Adds a world space to a planet.
|DebugDataProvider
|Set the name of the UI Data Provider we want to debug.
|LoadAll3D
|Load all queued 3D.
|PrintAllMenus (pam)
|Print all active menus.
|PrintAllInputContext (paic)
|Print the input context stack.
|AddPlotToBody (AddPlot)
|Plot a route to this body.
|ReloadFaceData
|Reload face data.
|SetGravityScale
|Sets gravity scale on a ref’s parent cell.
|PreviewBlock
|PreviewBlock (blockname) (biome).
|ExportTerrainTextures
|Export terrain textures.
|ExportTerrainGrids
|Export terrain grids.
|ExportTerrainHeightMap
|Export terrain height map.
|ExportTerrainSplatMap
|Explort terrain splat map.
|ExportTerrainMaterialIndexMap
|Export terrain material index map.
|ExportTerrainFiles
|Export terrain files.
|UpdateTerrainClipmaps
|Refresh Terrain Clipmaps.
|ToggleDebugCamera
|Toggle debug camera (mode name)
|CyclePrevDebugCamera
|Cycle to previous debug camera.
|CycleNextDebugCamera
|Cycle to next debug camera.
|ToggleDebugCameraControls
|Toggle debug camera controls.
|SetImGuiWindowFunction (siw)
|Activate an ImGui window.
|InvokeUIEvent
|Invokes a ui > c++ event.
|HotReloadUI
|Hot Reloads the User Interface SWFs.
|SetPosRelativeToRef
|Script function to set the position of the picked ref relatively to another ref (defaulted to the player).
|FaceRef
|Make a ref face towards another ref (defaulted to the player), with an extra angle offset.
|SetWorkshopItem
|Set the Workshop menu’s Node Cursor to the currently selected reference, if any.
|GenerateNavMesh
|Generates nav-mesh on the current cell.
|LandOnPlanetAnimated
|Land players spaceship with animation.
|startNewGame
|Command to trigger new game on main menu without UI.
|ForcedBleedout
|Force an actor to enter bleedout.
|ForceConditionFormTrue
|Force a condition form to true. args: FromID, (enable)0/1, (permanent)0/1.
|ForceConditionFormFalse
|Force a condition form to false. args: FromID, (enable)0/1, (permanent)0/1.
|LandOnPlanetBiome
|Land on a planet’s biome. (lopb (planetname) (biome index) [(centered)0/1])
|LandOnPlanetMarker
|Land at a marker on the current planet.
|TestAllPlanets
|TestPlanets
|ClearLinkedRef
|Clear a linked reference.
|SetLocalTime
|Sets the local time on the current planet, optionally updating the galaxy sim.
|ReloadMaterials
|Reloads all materials.
|PlacementOnCell
|Test overlay placement on a cell. (poc (cellindex.x)(xellindex.y))
|ToggleWorkshopFlyCam
|Toggle workshop flycam.
|CheckBiomeMarker
|Finds uses in the loaded area of the given biome marker.
|TestBiomePlanet (tbp)
|Creates a full planet set to use the given biome exclusively and puts the player there.
|PreviewPattern
|PreviewPattern (patternname)(biome)
|SetHavokDynamic
|Set reference motion to dynamic with optional mass in kg.
|SetHavokKinematic
|Set reference motion to kinematic.
|SetHavokActive
|Set reference havok activity.
|SetHavokLOD
|Set reference collision lod.
|SetHavokLinearVelocity
|Set reference linear velocity.
|SetHavokAngularVelocity
|Set reference angular velocity.
|SetHavokCollisionLayer
|Set havok collision layer.
|SetHavokRagdollFriction
|Set havok ragdoll friction.
|SetHavokParam
|Set havok param.
|ShowHavokRagdollValues
|Show havok ragdoll values.
|StartHavokPartTest
|Start/reset havok particles test.
|StopHavokPartTest
|Stop havok particles test.
|SetOrientation
|Set reference orientation
|ToggleDebugText3D
|Toggle in game debug text.
|ToggleBioOverlay
|Toggle the BI Overlay.
|ToggleMetricViewer
|Spawn Metric Viewer
|PrintMessage
|Print a message to the screen (print (message) (time) (clear previous messages flag))
|AddDebugTest
|Add debug text to a reference (AddDebugText (debug text) (size) (color) (background color) (border color) (offsetX) (offsetY) (offsetZ) (pinned flag)
|DisableActorPackage
|Disable or enable an actor’s package (DisableActorPackage (0/1))
|StopBatchFile
|Stop a running batchfile.
|CenterOnSpaceCell
|Move to the specified space cell, optionally specify a ship.
|DependencyGraphDump
|Dump Dependency Graph.
|ToggleExperimentalShaders
|Toggles experimental shaders on/off.
|SetTestPlanetAndBiome
|Sets a test planet and biome for interior testing with biome markers. (stpb [planetname] [biome form
|
Item IDs
|
Item Name
|
Miscellaneous Items
|0000000F
|Credits
|0000000A
|Digipicks
|Weapons
|000547A3
|Breach
|0002EB45
|MagSniper
|0026D963
|Big Bang
|0026D960
|Shotty
|0026D964
|Auto-Rivet
|0002CB5F
|Regulator
|0002EB42
|Magshot
|0026D96A
|Bridger
|00000FD6
|Razorback
|0026D96B
|Coachman
|23606
|Magpulse
|0026D96D
|Urban Eagle
|0026D95D
|Sidestar
|
Spacesuits
|65925
|Incendiary Experimental Nishina Spacesuit (Legendary)
|0007B2B9
|Sentinel’s UC Antixeno Spacesuit (Legendary)
|0022B8F6
|Repulsing Explorer Spacesuit (Epic)
|0013F97D
|Peacemaker Spacesuit
|00225FC9
|Monster Costume
|001F22BC
|Gran-Gran’s Spacesuit
|
Boost Packs
|0010A25D
|Armor-Plated UC AntiXeno Pack (Legendary)
|0001754E
|Mark 1 Pack
|0021A86C
|UC Shock Power Pack
|
Helmets
|65926
|Reactive Experimental Nishina Helmet (Legendary)
|0010A25E
|Incendiary UC AntiXeno Space Helmet (Legendary)
|0013F97B
|Peacemaker Space Helmet
|0001754F
|Mark I Space Helmet
|001F22BC
|Gran-Gran’s Space Helmet
That’s the full list of console commands that have currently been discovered for Starfield. As you can see there is a huge amount already and quite a lot you can alter in your game. If you’re going to use these console commands, make sure to do so responsibly and back up your local game save data just in case!
