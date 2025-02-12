All GTA 5 Cheat Codes for PC and Consoles

Compared to the absurdity of the evolving GTA Online, the Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode has stayed pretty tame. However, fans looking to shake up the experience can do with tons of cheat codes. From spawning in vehicles to making your character absurdly overpowered, here’s every GTA 5 cheat code for PC and consoles.
Table of contents
- How to Activate Cheat Codes in Grand Theft Auto 5
- Every PlayStation Cheat Code in Grand Theft Auto 5
- Every Xbox Cheat Code in Grand Theft Auto 5
- Every Grand Theft Auto 5 Cheat Code for PC
- Every Grand Theft Auto 5 Phone Cheat Code
How to Activate Cheat Codes in Grand Theft Auto 5
There are several ways for players to input cheat codes in GTA 5 Story Mode. Some method choices are simply up to personal preference, while others are platform specific. Cheat codes can be entered either from within gameplay or the pause menu. Here’s every cheat code entry method in GTA 5:
- GTA 5 Console Cheats: Press the required button input combination.
- GTA 5 PC Cheats: Type the code into the input bar while holding the ~ or \ button the keyboard.
- GTA 5 Phone Cheats (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S Only): Open the phone, enter the number pad from the contacts, and dial 1-999 and then the required numbers. Then press the required input to call the number. These numbers often correspond to the letters on each number, like how text messages would be sent on track phones.
To input cheat codes on console, you’ll need to enter a specific combination of button presses. These can be activated from within gameplay, or from the pause menu. These inputs are specific to each platform, so we’ll list them separately, starting with PlayStation, then Xbox.
Every PlayStation Cheat Code in Grand Theft Auto 5
Here are all the cheat codes available on PlayStation in GTA 5 Story Mode, starting with vehicle and item spawns.
Every GTA 5 Vehicle Cheat Code on PlayStation
- Spawn Trashmaster Garbage Truck: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left Arrow, Left Arrow, R1, L1, Circle, Right Arrow
- Spawn PCJ 600 Motorcycle: R1, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, R2, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Square, Right Arrow, L2, L1, L1
- Spawn Stretch Limousine: R2, Right Arrow, L2, Left Arrow, Left Arrow, R1, L1, Circle, Right Arrow
- Spawn Mallard Airplane: Circle, Right Arrow, L1, L2, Left Arrow, R1, L1, L1, Left Arrow, Left Arrow, X, Triangle
- Spawn Sanchez Dirtbike: Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1
- Spawn Comet Sports Car: R1, Circle, R2, Right Arrow, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1
- Spawn Buzzard Attack Chopper: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
- Spawn Caddy Golf Cart: Circle, L1, Left Arrow, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X
- Spawn Duster Antique Airplane: Right Arrow, Left Arrow, R1, R1, R1, Left Arrow, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1
- Spawn Rapid GT Two Door Luxury Car: R2, L1, Circle, Right Arrow, L1, R1, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Circle, R2
- Give Parachute: Left Arrow, Right Arrow, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, L1
Every GTA 5 Gameplay Cheat Code on PlayStation
This next set of cheat codes all modify the gameplay of GTA 5 Story Mode on PlayStation.
- Raise Wanted Level +1 Star: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow
- Lower Wanted Level -1 Star: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow
- Activate Explosive Melee Attacks: Right Arrow, Left Arrow, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2
- Activate Drunk Mode: Triangle, Right Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Square, Circle, Left Arrow
- Activate Fast Running: Triangle, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Right Arrow, L2, L1, Square
- Change Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square
- Activate Slidey Cars: Triangle, R1, R1, Left Arrow, R1, L1, R2, L1
- Activate Slow Motion, use up to four times, each getting slower before disabling: Triangle, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Right Arrow, Square, R2, R1
- Recharge Special Ability: X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, X
- Activate Skyfall, which spawns your character high into the air and has them fall to the ground: L1, L2, R1, R2, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow
- Activate Invincibility for 5 minutes: Right Arrow, X, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, R1, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, X, Triangle
- Activate Max Health and Armor: Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, Right Arrow, Square, L1, L1, L1
- Weapons and Ammo: Triangle, R2, Left Arrow, L1, X, Right Arrow, Triangle, Down Arrow, Square, L1, L1, L1
- Activate Low Gravity: Left Arrow, Left Arrow, L1, R1, L1, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, L1, Left Arrow
- Activate Super Jump: Left Arrow, Left Arrow, Triangle, Triangle, Right Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Square, Right Arrow, L1, L1
- Activate Flaming Bullets: L1, R1, Square, R1, Left Arrow, R2, R1, Left Arrow, Square, Right Arrow, L1, L1
- Activate Explosive Bullets: Right Arrow, Square, X, Left Arrow, R1, R2, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Right Arrow, L1, L1, L1
Every Xbox Cheat Code in Grand Theft Auto 5
Here are all the cheat codes available on Xbox consoles in GTA 5 Story Mode, starting with vehicle and item spawns.
Every GTA 5 Vehicle Cheat Code on Xbox
- Spawn Trashmaster Garbage Truck: B, RB, B, RB, Left Arrow, Left Arrow, RB, LB, B, Right Arrow
- Spawn PCJ 600 Motorcycle: RB, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, RT, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, X, Right Arrow, LT, LB, LB
- Spawn Stretch Limousine: RT, Right Arrow, LT, Left Arrow, Left Arrow, RB, LB, B, Right Arrow
- Spawn Mallard Airplane: B, Right Arrow, LB, LT, Left Arrow, RB, LB, LB, Left Arrow, Left Arrow, A, Y
- Spawn Sanchez Dirtbike: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, RB
- Spawn Comet Sports Car: RB, B, RT, Right Arrow, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB
- Spawn Buzzard Attack Chopper: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y
- Spawn Caddy Golf Cart: B, LB, Left Arrow, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A
- Spawn Duster Antique Airplane: Right Arrow, Left Arrow, RB, RB, RB, Left Arrow, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB
- Spawn Rapid GT Two Door Luxury Car: RT, LB, B, Right Arrow, LB, RB, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, B, RT
- Give Parachute: Left Arrow, Right Arrow, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Left Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, LB
Every GTA 5 Gameplay Cheat Code on Xbox
This next set of cheat codes all modify the gameplay of GTA 5 Story Mode on Xbox.
- Raise Wanted Level +1 Star: RB, RB, B, RT, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow
- Lower Wanted Level -1 Star: RB, RB, B, RT, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow
- Activate Explosive Melee Attacks: Right Arrow, Left Arrow, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT
- Activate Drunk Mode: Y, Right Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, X, B, Left Arrow
- Activate Fast Running: Y, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Right Arrow, LT, LB, X
- Change Weather: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X
- Activate Slidey Cars: Y, RB, RB, Left Arrow, RB, LB, RT, LB
- Activate Slow Motion, use up to four times, each getting slower before disabling: Y, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Right Arrow, X, RT, RB
- Activate Slow Motion Aiming, use up to four times, each getting slower before disabling: X, LT, RB, Y, Left Arrow, X, LT, Right Arrow, A
- Recharge Special Ability: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, A
- Activate Skyfall, which spawns your character high into the air and has them fall to the ground: LB, LT, RB, RT, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, LB, LT, RB, RT, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow
- Activate Invincibility for 5 minutes: Right Arrow, A, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, RB, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, A, Y
- Activate Max Health and Armor: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right Arrow, X, LB, LB, LB
- Weapons and Ammo: Y, RT, Left Arrow, LB, A, Right Arrow, Y, Down Arrow, X, LB, LB, LB
- Activate Low Gravity: Left Arrow, Left Arrow, LB, RB, LB, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, LB, Left Arrow
- Activate Super Jump: Left Arrow, Left Arrow, Y, Y, Right Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, X, RB, RT
- Activate Flaming Bullets: LB, RB, X, RB, Left Arrow, RT, RB, Left Arrow, X, Right Arrow, LB, LB
- Activate Explosive Bullets: Right Arrow, X, A, Left Arrow, RB, RT, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Right Arrow, LB, LB, LB
Every Grand Theft Auto 5 Cheat Code for PC
The cheat codes in GTA 5 on PC work different than on console. These codes are much simpler, and require players to use their keyboard to type them in while holding the ~ or \ key. Here’s every GTA 5 cheat code for PC.
- Spawn BMX Bike: BANDIT
- Spawn Buzzard Attack Chopper: BUZZOFF
- Spawn Caddy Golf Cart: HOLEIN1
- Spawn Comet Sports Car: COMET
- Spawn Dodo Airplane: EXTINCT
- Spawn Duke O’Death: DEATHCAR
- Spawn Duster Airplane: FLYSPRAY
- Spawn Kraken Sub-Aquatic Vehicle: BUBBLES
- Spawn Mallard Airplane: BARNSTORM
- Spawn Stretch Limo: VINEWOOD
- Spawn PCJ-600 Motorcycle: ROCKET
- Spawn Rapid GT Two Door Luxury Car: RAPIDGT
- Spawn Sanchez Dirtbike: OFFROAD
- Spawn Trashmaster Garbage Truck: TRASHED
- Give Weapons (Pump Shotgun, RPG, Grenades, SMG, Assault Rifle): TOOLUP
- Super Jump: HOPTOIT
- Change Weather: MAKEITRAIN
- Activate Moon Gravity: FLOATER
- Activate Drunk Mode: LIQUOR
- Activate Explosive Melee Attacks: HOTHANDS
- Activate Fast Run: CATCHME
- Activate Fast Swim: GOTGILLS
- Activate Flaming Bullets: INCENDIARY
- Activate Explosive Ammo Rounds: HIGHEX
- Max Health & Armor: TURTLE
- Raise Wanted Level +1 Star: FUGITIVE
- Lower Wanted Level -1 Star: LAWYERUP
- Activate Invincibility for 5 minutes: PAINKILLER
- Recharge Special Ability: POWERUP
- Activate Skyfall, which spawns your character high into the air and has them fall to the ground: SKYFALL
- Activate Slow Motion Aim, use up to four times, each getting slower before disabling: DEADEYE
- Give Parachute: SKYDIVE
- Activate Slippery Car Tires: SNOWDAY
- Activate Slow Motion, use up to four times, each getting slower before disabling: SLOWMO
Every Grand Theft Auto 5 Phone Cheat Code
As an alternative to the platform specific cheat codes, there are universal codes which can be dialed using the characters’ phones on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Open the phone, head to the contacts, open the number pad, and dial the number as listed below. Each starts with the 1-999, and corresponds to the letters under each number.
- Spawn BMX Bike: 1-999-226-348 (1-999-BANDIT)
- Spawn Buzzard Attack Chopper: 1-999-289-9633 (1-999-BUZZ-OFF)
- Spawn Caddy Golf Cart: 1-999-465-3461 (1-999-HOLE-IN-1)
- Spawn Comet Sports Car: 1-999-266-38 (1-999-COMET)
- Spawn Dodo Airplane: 1-999-3984628 (1-999-EXTINCT)
- Spawn Duke O’Death: 1-999-33284227 (1-999-DEATHCAR)
- Spawn Duster Airplane: 1-999-359-77729 (1-999-FLY-SPRAY)
- Spawn Kraken Sub-Aquatic Vehicle: 1-999-282-2537 (1-999-BUBBLES)
- Spawn Stretch Limo: 1-999-846-39663 (1-999-VINEWOOD)
- Spawn PCJ-600 Motorcycle: 1-999-762-538 (1-999-ROCKET)
- Spawn Rapid GT Two Door Luxury Car: 1-999-727-4348 (1-999-RAPID-GT)
- Spawn Sanchez Dirt Bike: 1-999-633-7623 (1-999-OFF-ROAD)
- Spawn Mallard Airplane: 1-999-227-678-676 (1-999-BARN-STORM)
- Spawn Trashmaster Garbage Truck: 1-999-872-433 (1-999-TRASHED)
- Give All Weapons: 1-999-866-587 (1-999-TOOL-UP)
- Activate Director Mode: 1-999-57825368(1-999-LS-TALENT)
- Activate Black Cellphone: 1-999-367-3767(1-999-EMPEROR)
- Activate Super Jump: 1-999-467-8648 (1-999-HOP-TO-IT)
- Change Weather: 1-999-625-348-7246 (1-999-MAKE-IT-RAIN)
- Activate Moon Gravity: 1-999-356-2837 (1-999-FLOATER)
- Activate Drunk Mode: 1-999-547-867 (1-999-LIQUOR)
- Activate Explosive Melee Attacks: 1-999-468-42637 (1-999 HOT-HANDS)
- Activate Fast Run: 1-999-228-2463(1-999-CATCH-ME)
- Activate Fast Swim: 1-999-468-44557 (1-999-GOT-GILLS)
- Activate Flaming Bullets: 1-999-462-363-4279 (1-999-INCENDIARY)
- Activate Explosive Ammo Rounds: 1-999-444-439 (1-999-HIGHEX)
- Max Health & Armor: 1-999-887-853 (1-999-TURTLE)
- Raise Wanted Level +1 Star: 1-999-384-48483 (1-999-FUGITIVE)
- Lower Wanted Level -1 Star: 1-999-529-93787 (1-999-LAWYERUP)
- Activate Invincibility for 5 minutes: 1-999-724-654-5537 (1-999-PAINKILLER)
- Recharge Special Ability: 1-999-769-3787 (1-999-POWERUP)
- Activate Skyfall, which spawns your character high into the air and has them fall to the ground:
1-999-759-3255 (1-999-SKY-FALL)
- Activate Slow Motion Aim, use up to four times, each getting slower before disabling:
1-999-332-3393 (1-999-DEAD-EYE)
- Give Parachute: 1-999-759-3483 (1-999-SKY-DIVE)
- Activate Slippery Cars: 1-999-766-9329 (1-999-SNOW-DAY)
- Activate Slow Motion, use up to four times, each getting slower before disabling:
1-999-756-966 (1-999-SLOW-MO)
Published: Feb 11, 2025 11:17 pm