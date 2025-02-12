All GTA 5 Cheat Codes for PC and Consoles

Compared to the absurdity of the evolving GTA Online, the Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode has stayed pretty tame. However, fans looking to shake up the experience can do with tons of cheat codes. From spawning in vehicles to making your character absurdly overpowered, here’s every GTA 5 cheat code for PC and consoles.

How to Activate Cheat Codes in Grand Theft Auto 5

There are several ways for players to input cheat codes in GTA 5 Story Mode. Some method choices are simply up to personal preference, while others are platform specific. Cheat codes can be entered either from within gameplay or the pause menu. Here’s every cheat code entry method in GTA 5:

GTA 5 Console Cheats : Press the required button input combination.

: Press the required button input combination. GTA 5 PC Cheats : Type the code into the input bar while holding the ~ or \ button the keyboard.

: Type the code into the input bar while holding the ~ or \ button the keyboard. GTA 5 Phone Cheats (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S Only): Open the phone, enter the number pad from the contacts, and dial 1-999 and then the required numbers. Then press the required input to call the number. These numbers often correspond to the letters on each number, like how text messages would be sent on track phones.

To input cheat codes on console, you’ll need to enter a specific combination of button presses. These can be activated from within gameplay, or from the pause menu. These inputs are specific to each platform, so we’ll list them separately, starting with PlayStation, then Xbox.

Every PlayStation Cheat Code in Grand Theft Auto 5

Here are all the cheat codes available on PlayStation in GTA 5 Story Mode, starting with vehicle and item spawns.

Every GTA 5 Vehicle Cheat Code on PlayStation

Spawn Trashmaster Garbage Truck: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left Arrow, Left Arrow, R1, L1, Circle, Right Arrow

Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left Arrow, Left Arrow, R1, L1, Circle, Right Arrow Spawn PCJ 600 Motorcycle: R1, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, R2, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Square, Right Arrow, L2, L1, L1

R1, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, R2, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Square, Right Arrow, L2, L1, L1 Spawn Stretch Limousine: R2, Right Arrow, L2, Left Arrow, Left Arrow, R1, L1, Circle, Right Arrow

R2, Right Arrow, L2, Left Arrow, Left Arrow, R1, L1, Circle, Right Arrow Spawn Mallard Airplane: Circle, Right Arrow, L1, L2, Left Arrow, R1, L1, L1, Left Arrow, Left Arrow, X, Triangle

Circle, Right Arrow, L1, L2, Left Arrow, R1, L1, L1, Left Arrow, Left Arrow, X, Triangle Spawn Sanchez Dirtbike: Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1

Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1 Spawn Comet Sports Car: R1, Circle, R2, Right Arrow, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

R1, Circle, R2, Right Arrow, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1 Spawn Buzzard Attack Chopper: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle Spawn Caddy Golf Cart: Circle, L1, Left Arrow, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X

Circle, L1, Left Arrow, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X Spawn Duster Antique Airplane: Right Arrow, Left Arrow, R1, R1, R1, Left Arrow, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1

Right Arrow, Left Arrow, R1, R1, R1, Left Arrow, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1 Spawn Rapid GT Two Door Luxury Car: R2, L1, Circle, Right Arrow, L1, R1, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Circle, R2

R2, L1, Circle, Right Arrow, L1, R1, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Circle, R2 Give Parachute: Left Arrow, Right Arrow, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, L1

Every GTA 5 Gameplay Cheat Code on PlayStation

This next set of cheat codes all modify the gameplay of GTA 5 Story Mode on PlayStation.

Raise Wanted Level +1 Star: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow

R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow Lower Wanted Level -1 Star: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow

R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow Activate Explosive Melee Attacks: Right Arrow, Left Arrow, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2

Right Arrow, Left Arrow, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2 Activate Drunk Mode: Triangle, Right Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Square, Circle, Left Arrow

Triangle, Right Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Square, Circle, Left Arrow Activate Fast Running: Triangle, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Right Arrow, L2, L1, Square

Triangle, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Right Arrow, L2, L1, Square Change Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square

R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square Activate Slidey Cars: Triangle, R1, R1, Left Arrow, R1, L1, R2, L1

Triangle, R1, R1, Left Arrow, R1, L1, R2, L1 Activate Slow Motion, use up to four times, each getting slower before disabling: Triangle, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Right Arrow, Square, R2, R1

Triangle, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Right Arrow, Square, R2, R1 Recharge Special Ability: X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, X

X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, X Activate Skyfall, which spawns your character high into the air and has them fall to the ground: L1, L2, R1, R2, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow

L1, L2, R1, R2, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow Activate Invincibility for 5 minutes: Right Arrow, X, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, R1, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, X, Triangle

Right Arrow, X, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, R1, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, X, Triangle Activate Max Health and Armor: Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, Right Arrow, Square, L1, L1, L1

Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, Right Arrow, Square, L1, L1, L1 Weapons and Ammo: Triangle, R2, Left Arrow, L1, X, Right Arrow, Triangle, Down Arrow, Square, L1, L1, L1

Triangle, R2, Left Arrow, L1, X, Right Arrow, Triangle, Down Arrow, Square, L1, L1, L1 Activate Low Gravity: Left Arrow, Left Arrow, L1, R1, L1, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, L1, Left Arrow

Left Arrow, Left Arrow, L1, R1, L1, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, L1, Left Arrow Activate Super Jump: Left Arrow, Left Arrow, Triangle, Triangle, Right Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Square, Right Arrow, L1, L1

Left Arrow, Left Arrow, Triangle, Triangle, Right Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Square, Right Arrow, L1, L1 Activate Flaming Bullets: L1, R1, Square, R1, Left Arrow, R2, R1, Left Arrow, Square, Right Arrow, L1, L1

L1, R1, Square, R1, Left Arrow, R2, R1, Left Arrow, Square, Right Arrow, L1, L1 Activate Explosive Bullets: Right Arrow, Square, X, Left Arrow, R1, R2, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Right Arrow, L1, L1, L1

Every Xbox Cheat Code in Grand Theft Auto 5

Here are all the cheat codes available on Xbox consoles in GTA 5 Story Mode, starting with vehicle and item spawns.

Every GTA 5 Vehicle Cheat Code on Xbox

Spawn Trashmaster Garbage Truck: B, RB, B, RB, Left Arrow, Left Arrow, RB, LB, B, Right Arrow

B, RB, B, RB, Left Arrow, Left Arrow, RB, LB, B, Right Arrow Spawn PCJ 600 Motorcycle: RB, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, RT, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, X, Right Arrow, LT, LB, LB

RB, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, RT, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, X, Right Arrow, LT, LB, LB Spawn Stretch Limousine: RT, Right Arrow, LT, Left Arrow, Left Arrow, RB, LB, B, Right Arrow

RT, Right Arrow, LT, Left Arrow, Left Arrow, RB, LB, B, Right Arrow Spawn Mallard Airplane: B, Right Arrow, LB, LT, Left Arrow, RB, LB, LB, Left Arrow, Left Arrow, A, Y

B, Right Arrow, LB, LT, Left Arrow, RB, LB, LB, Left Arrow, Left Arrow, A, Y Spawn Sanchez Dirtbike: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, RB

B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, RB Spawn Comet Sports Car: RB, B, RT, Right Arrow, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

RB, B, RT, Right Arrow, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB Spawn Buzzard Attack Chopper: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y Spawn Caddy Golf Cart: B, LB, Left Arrow, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

B, LB, Left Arrow, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A Spawn Duster Antique Airplane: Right Arrow, Left Arrow, RB, RB, RB, Left Arrow, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB

Right Arrow, Left Arrow, RB, RB, RB, Left Arrow, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB Spawn Rapid GT Two Door Luxury Car: RT, LB, B, Right Arrow, LB, RB, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, B, RT

RT, LB, B, Right Arrow, LB, RB, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, B, RT Give Parachute: Left Arrow, Right Arrow, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Left Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, LB

Every GTA 5 Gameplay Cheat Code on Xbox

This next set of cheat codes all modify the gameplay of GTA 5 Story Mode on Xbox.

Raise Wanted Level +1 Star: RB, RB, B, RT, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow

RB, RB, B, RT, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow Lower Wanted Level -1 Star: RB, RB, B, RT, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow

RB, RB, B, RT, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow Activate Explosive Melee Attacks: Right Arrow, Left Arrow, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT

Right Arrow, Left Arrow, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT Activate Drunk Mode: Y, Right Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, X, B, Left Arrow

Y, Right Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, X, B, Left Arrow Activate Fast Running: Y, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Right Arrow, LT, LB, X

Y, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Right Arrow, LT, LB, X Change Weather: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X Activate Slidey Cars: Y, RB, RB, Left Arrow, RB, LB, RT, LB

Y, RB, RB, Left Arrow, RB, LB, RT, LB Activate Slow Motion, use up to four times, each getting slower before disabling: Y, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Right Arrow, X, RT, RB

Y, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Right Arrow, X, RT, RB Activate Slow Motion Aiming, use up to four times, each getting slower before disabling: X, LT, RB, Y, Left Arrow, X, LT, Right Arrow, A

X, LT, RB, Y, Left Arrow, X, LT, Right Arrow, A Recharge Special Ability: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, A

A, A, X, RB, LB, A, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, A Activate Skyfall, which spawns your character high into the air and has them fall to the ground: LB, LT, RB, RT, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, LB, LT, RB, RT, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow

LB, LT, RB, RT, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, LB, LT, RB, RT, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow Activate Invincibility for 5 minutes: Right Arrow, A, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, RB, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, A, Y

Right Arrow, A, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, RB, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, A, Y Activate Max Health and Armor: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right Arrow, X, LB, LB, LB

B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right Arrow, X, LB, LB, LB Weapons and Ammo: Y, RT, Left Arrow, LB, A, Right Arrow, Y, Down Arrow, X, LB, LB, LB

Y, RT, Left Arrow, LB, A, Right Arrow, Y, Down Arrow, X, LB, LB, LB Activate Low Gravity: Left Arrow, Left Arrow, LB, RB, LB, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, LB, Left Arrow

Left Arrow, Left Arrow, LB, RB, LB, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, LB, Left Arrow Activate Super Jump: Left Arrow, Left Arrow, Y, Y, Right Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, X, RB, RT

Left Arrow, Left Arrow, Y, Y, Right Arrow, Right Arrow, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, X, RB, RT Activate Flaming Bullets: LB, RB, X, RB, Left Arrow, RT, RB, Left Arrow, X, Right Arrow, LB, LB

LB, RB, X, RB, Left Arrow, RT, RB, Left Arrow, X, Right Arrow, LB, LB Activate Explosive Bullets: Right Arrow, X, A, Left Arrow, RB, RT, Left Arrow, Right Arrow, Right Arrow, LB, LB, LB

Every Grand Theft Auto 5 Cheat Code for PC

The cheat codes in GTA 5 on PC work different than on console. These codes are much simpler, and require players to use their keyboard to type them in while holding the ~ or \ key. Here’s every GTA 5 cheat code for PC.

Spawn BMX Bike: BANDIT

BANDIT Spawn Buzzard Attack Chopper: BUZZOFF

BUZZOFF Spawn Caddy Golf Cart: HOLEIN1

HOLEIN1 Spawn Comet Sports Car: COMET

COMET Spawn Dodo Airplane: EXTINCT

EXTINCT Spawn Duke O’Death: DEATHCAR

DEATHCAR Spawn Duster Airplane: FLYSPRAY

FLYSPRAY Spawn Kraken Sub-Aquatic Vehicle: BUBBLES

BUBBLES Spawn Mallard Airplane: BARNSTORM

BARNSTORM Spawn Stretch Limo: VINEWOOD

VINEWOOD Spawn PCJ-600 Motorcycle: ROCKET

ROCKET Spawn Rapid GT Two Door Luxury Car: RAPIDGT

RAPIDGT Spawn Sanchez Dirtbike: OFFROAD

OFFROAD Spawn Trashmaster Garbage Truck: TRASHED

TRASHED Give Weapons (Pump Shotgun, RPG, Grenades, SMG, Assault Rifle): TOOLUP

TOOLUP Super Jump: HOPTOIT

HOPTOIT Change Weather: MAKEITRAIN

MAKEITRAIN Activate Moon Gravity: FLOATER

FLOATER Activate Drunk Mode: LIQUOR

LIQUOR Activate Explosive Melee Attacks: HOTHANDS

HOTHANDS Activate Fast Run: CATCHME

CATCHME Activate Fast Swim: GOTGILLS

GOTGILLS Activate Flaming Bullets: INCENDIARY

INCENDIARY Activate Explosive Ammo Rounds: HIGHEX

HIGHEX Max Health & Armor: TURTLE

TURTLE Raise Wanted Level +1 Star: FUGITIVE

FUGITIVE Lower Wanted Level -1 Star: LAWYERUP

LAWYERUP Activate Invincibility for 5 minutes: PAINKILLER

PAINKILLER Recharge Special Ability: POWERUP

POWERUP Activate Skyfall, which spawns your character high into the air and has them fall to the ground: SKYFALL

SKYFALL Activate Slow Motion Aim, use up to four times, each getting slower before disabling: DEADEYE

DEADEYE Give Parachute: SKYDIVE

SKYDIVE Activate Slippery Car Tires: SNOWDAY

SNOWDAY Activate Slow Motion, use up to four times, each getting slower before disabling: SLOWMO

Every Grand Theft Auto 5 Phone Cheat Code

As an alternative to the platform specific cheat codes, there are universal codes which can be dialed using the characters’ phones on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Open the phone, head to the contacts, open the number pad, and dial the number as listed below. Each starts with the 1-999, and corresponds to the letters under each number.

Spawn BMX Bike: 1-999-226-348 (1-999-BANDIT)

1-999-226-348 Spawn Buzzard Attack Chopper: 1-999-289-9633 (1-999-BUZZ-OFF)

1-999-289-9633 Spawn Caddy Golf Cart: 1-999-465-3461 (1-999-HOLE-IN-1)

1-999-465-3461 Spawn Comet Sports Car: 1-999-266-38 (1-999-COMET)

1-999-266-38 Spawn Dodo Airplane: 1-999-3984628 (1-999-EXTINCT)

1-999-3984628 Spawn Duke O’Death: 1-999-33284227 (1-999-DEATHCAR)

1-999-33284227 Spawn Duster Airplane: 1-999-359-77729 (1-999-FLY-SPRAY)

1-999-359-77729 Spawn Kraken Sub-Aquatic Vehicle: 1-999-282-2537 (1-999-BUBBLES)

1-999-282-2537 Spawn Stretch Limo: 1-999-846-39663 (1-999-VINEWOOD)

1-999-846-39663 Spawn PCJ-600 Motorcycle: 1-999-762-538 (1-999-ROCKET)

1-999-762-538 Spawn Rapid GT Two Door Luxury Car: 1-999-727-4348 (1-999-RAPID-GT)

1-999-727-4348 Spawn Sanchez Dirt Bike: 1-999-633-7623 (1-999-OFF-ROAD)

1-999-633-7623 Spawn Mallard Airplane: 1-999-227-678-676 (1-999-BARN-STORM)

1-999-227-678-676 Spawn Trashmaster Garbage Truck: 1-999-872-433 (1-999-TRASHED)

1-999-872-433 Give All Weapons: 1-999-866-587 (1-999-TOOL-UP)

1-999-866-587 Activate Director Mode: 1-999-57825368(1-999-LS-TALENT)

1-999-57825368(1-999-LS-TALENT) Activate Black Cellphone: 1-999-367-3767(1-999-EMPEROR)

1-999-367-3767(1-999-EMPEROR) Activate Super Jump: 1-999-467-8648 (1-999-HOP-TO-IT)

1-999-467-8648 Change Weather: 1-999-625-348-7246 (1-999-MAKE-IT-RAIN)

1-999-625-348-7246 Activate Moon Gravity: 1-999-356-2837 (1-999-FLOATER)

1-999-356-2837 Activate Drunk Mode: 1-999-547-867 (1-999-LIQUOR)

1-999-547-867 Activate Explosive Melee Attacks: 1-999-468-42637 (1-999 HOT-HANDS)

1-999-468-42637 Activate Fast Run: 1-999-228-2463 (1-999-CATCH-ME)

1-999-228-2463 Activate Fast Swim: 1-999-468-44557 (1-999-GOT-GILLS)

1-999-468-44557 Activate Flaming Bullets: 1-999-462-363-4279 (1-999-INCENDIARY)

1-999-462-363-4279 Activate Explosive Ammo Rounds: 1-999-444-439 (1-999-HIGHEX)

1-999-444-439 Max Health & Armor: 1-999-887-853 (1-999-TURTLE)

1-999-887-853 Raise Wanted Level +1 Star: 1-999-384-48483 (1-999-FUGITIVE)

1-999-384-48483 Lower Wanted Level -1 Star: 1-999-529-93787 (1-999-LAWYERUP)

1-999-529-93787 Activate Invincibility for 5 minutes: 1-999-724-654-5537 (1-999-PAINKILLER)

1-999-724-654-5537 Recharge Special Ability: 1-999-769-3787 (1-999-POWERUP)

1-999-769-3787 Activate Skyfall , which spawns your character high into the air and has them fall to the ground:

1-999-759-3255 (1-999-SKY-FALL)

, which spawns your character high into the air and has them fall to the ground: 1-999-759-3255 Activate Slow Motion Aim , use up to four times, each getting slower before disabling:

1-999-332-3393 (1-999-DEAD-EYE)

, use up to four times, each getting slower before disabling: 1-999-332-3393 Give Parachute: 1-999-759-3483 (1-999-SKY-DIVE)

1-999-759-3483 Activate Slippery Cars: 1-999-766-9329 (1-999-SNOW-DAY)

1-999-766-9329 Activate Slow Motion, use up to four times, each getting slower before disabling:

1-999-756-966 (1-999-SLOW-MO)

