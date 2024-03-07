All Major Actors & Cast for The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin

The not-entirely-made-up Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin is now on Apple TV+, delivering bumbling criminal hijinks and heaps of intentionally period-inaccurate comedy. Here are the actors who portray Dick Turpin, the Essex Gang, and the rest of the cast on the series’ highwayman scoreboard.

Major Actors in The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin

Noel Fielding as Dick Turpin

Fans of British comedy are already acutely aware of Fielding from cult series such as The Mighty Boosh and The IT Crowd, making his turn as Dick Turpin an easy draw for that crowd. Fielding has garnered further recognition in recent years as host of The Great British Bake Off alongside Matt Lucas. In The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, Fielding grants an air of panache and clumsy artistry to highway robbery.

Hugh Bonneville as Jonathan Wilde

Despite Turpin’s criminal lifestyle, Bonneville’s Jonathan Wilde has positioned himself as the series’ main antagonist. The Downton Abbey star steps into the role of the historic “Thief-Taker General” hellbent on taking down Dick once and for all — a mission that lends itself to threats that closely resemble phallic innuendos.

Marc Wootton, Ellie White, and Duayne Boachie as The Essex Gang

After their cruel boss Tom King is accidentally murdered by Dick, The Essex Gang start fresh with their new de facto leader. White’s competent Nell abandons her previous disguise as Nicholas, Wootton’s Moose embraces Dick’s quirky nature, and Boachie’s Honesty gets thwarted by a cursed carriage on their first real outing as a gang.

Dolly Wells as Eliza Bean

Eliza Bean is an upstart journalist who’s looking for success in the more sensationalized world of crime pamphlets. Therefore, stumbling across Dick proves fortuitous for Eliza, as tales of his exploits help to up her readership. As for Wells, she’s worked alongside Fielding in the past on the comedy series Noel Fielding’s Luxury Comedy.

Tamsin Greig as Lady Helen Gwinear

Though not appearing in the first two episodes of The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, Greig’s slated to appear as crime boss Lady Helen Gwinear. Much like Fielding, Greig has a strong foothold within the British comedy landscape, where she’s known for her role as Enid Francesca “Fran” Katzenjammer in Black Books.

Additional Supporting Cast of The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin

More British comedy greats fill out the cast of The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, such as comedian Greg Davies, Cunk on Earth star Diane Morgan, and Michael Fielding, Noel Fielding’s brother and fellow Noel Fielding’s Luxury Comedy alum. Here’s the completely list of The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin‘s remaining cast: