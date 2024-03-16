3 Body Problem, the sci-fi drama from David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo is coming to Netflix on March 21st. The show, based on the celebrated novel The Three-Body Problem by Liu Cixin, follows a group of brilliant scientists as they prepare to stop humanity’s greatest threat. Here are all the major actors and a complete cast list for 3 Body Problem.

Recommended Videos

All Major Actors & Cast List for 3 Body Problem

Benedict Wong as Da Shi

Wong, who most people will recognize for his famous Doctor Strange character of yes, Wong, the current Sorcerer Supreme of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, plays Da Shi in 3 Body Problem. An ex-intelligence officer, Da Shi is in charge of investigating the mysterious deaths of scientists when the show kicks off, which means he’s not only the one who has to get to the bottom of what’s going on but also help the smartest people in the planet figure out how to stop what’s been categorized as “humanity’s greatest threat.” No big deal.

Jess Hong as Jin Cheng

Though not as well known as some of her other castmates, Hong has previously appeared in Inked and The Brokenwood Mysteries. One of the so-called “Oxford Five” group of scientists the story focuses on alongside Saul, Auggie, Jack, and Will, Jin is a theoretical physicist with an incredible curiosity about the way the universe works. The question, of course, is, once you have some answers, can you fix the problems those answers bring?

Jovan Adepo as Saul Durand

Adepo, who previously appeared in Babylon, Watchmen, When They See Us, and The Leftovers, among other things, plays Saul Durand, another member of the “Oxford Five.” A physics research assistant who has always struggled with reaching his full potential, Saul will likewise have to discover what role he’s meant to play in this story and finally figure out if he’s ready to stop going along for the ride and begin standing out.

Eiza González as Auggie Salazar

González, who has previously appeared in Godzilla vs. Kong, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and Alita: Battle Angel, among other things, plays another member of the “Oxford Five,” Auggie Salazar. A nanotech trailblazer, Auggie is more interested in the real problems of today, not the possible problems of tomorrow. That makes her a more dangerous type of scientist right now, particularly if you were to see humanity as an enemy.

John Bradley as Jack Rooney

Better known for playing Samwell Tarly in Game of Thrones, John Bradley plays a very different character in Jack Rooney, another member of the “Oxford Five.” Jack is, alongside Auggie, the member of the group that has used his smarts more practically. Unlike Auggie, though, Jack went on to use his physics degree to develop a snacks empire. Not exactly the most common application for that degree. Jack is rude, confident, outspoken, and very sure of himself.

Alex Sharp as Will Downing

Sharp, who has previously appeared in How to Talk to Girls at Parties and the Broadway production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time plays Will Downing, the last member of the “Oxford Five.” A physics teacher, Will receives life-changing news that will make him rethink his place in the universe.

Liam Cunningham as Wade

Better known for his role as Davos Seaworth on Game of Thrones, Liam Cunningham plays the big boss of the world’s most elite intelligence operation – the one who is tasked with protecting us against humanity’s biggest threat. A big-picture thinker, Wade is always 50 steps ahead, and willing to take extreme gambles to win.

Rosalind Chao and Zine Tseng as Ye Wenjie

Tseng debuts in 3 Body Problem as the young version of Ye Wenjie, an Astrophysics prodigy who loses everything during the Chinese Cultural Revolution. But loss is a very bad advisor, and it leads her to make a decision that might end up changing the fate of the entire universe. Chao, who has appeared in Sweet Tooth, Better Things, and The Joy Luck Club, among others, plays the older version of the same character.

The Entire Cast of 3 Body Problem

Marlo Kelly as Tatiana

Sea Shimooka as Sophon

Saaner Usmani as Raj Varma

Sir Jonathan Pryce and Ben Schenetzer as Mike Evans

Eve Ridley as Follower

Guming Yu as Yang Weining

Deng Qiaozhi as Lei Zhicheng

Lan Xiya as Tang Hongjing

Benjamin Jia as Lead Operator

3 Body Problem will stream on Netflix starting March 21st.