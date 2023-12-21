The long-awaited Aquaman 2 (formally titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom) has finally hit theaters. But with all the delays, not to mention the drama with Amber Heard, who is actually in it? We’ve compiled a list of every major cast member in Aquaman 2 to answer that very question!

All Major Actors & Cast List For Aquaman 2

Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman

Jason Momoa reprises his starring role as Aquaman in Aquaman 2. This time around, his character has a family, friends, and the makings of a happy life.

Momoa has starred/appeared in multiple big-name franchises. He portrayed Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones, the dastardly villain Dante in Fast X, and Duncan Idaho in Dune, along with a number of other film and television roles.

Patrick Wilson as Prince Orm/Ocean Master

Orm may have been the big bad in the first Aquaman film, but the trailers for Aquaman 2 suggest that Arthur’s disgraced brother will have a shot at redemption.

Wilson’s credits extend to nearly every corner of Hollywood and beyond. Among his most notable roles are Nite Owl II in Zack Snyder’s Watchmen, Josh Lambert in Insidious, and Ed Warren in The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2, and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane/Black Manta

Black Manta steps up as the main villain in Aquaman 2, and from what we’ve seen in the trailers, he’s gearing up to cause serious trouble.

Abdul-Mateen II is rising quickly in Hollywood. He has appeared in The Greatest Showman, Michael Bay’s Ambulance (a profoundly fun movie in so many ways), Nia DaCosta’s Candyman, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and Baywatch, among others.

Amber Heard as Mera

In case you were out of the loop on this, Amber Heard does indeed return as Mera in Aquaman 2.

In addition to her DCEU role, Heard can be seen in Friday Night Lights, Zombieland, Drive Angry, Pineapple Express, The Danish Girl, Magic Mike XXL, and many other films and shows.

Nicole Kidman as Former Queen Atlanna

Like most of the original cast, Nicole Kidman’s Queen Atlanna returns in Aquaman 2.

Kidman is regarded as one of the best, most prolific actresses in the biz. Her many, many roles include Eyes Wide Shut, Moulin Rouge!, The Others, Cold Mountain, The Golden Compass, Paddington, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and The Northman.

Randall Park as Doctor Stephen Shin

Stephen Shin reluctantly aids Black Manta in his quest for the Black Trident.

Park is probably best known for his comedic roles, but he sure does give drama a stab in Aquaman 2. You can catch him in Dinner for Schmucks, The Interview, The Night Before, Office Christmas Party, Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp, the HBO comedy Veep, and many others.

