No matter how you feel about Zack Snyder, the man can cast a movie. In fact, he’s been instrumental in creating some of the most iconic superhero performances ever. Now, Snyder returns with a sci-fi epic, so here are all the major actors and cast list for Rebel Moon – Part 1.

All Major Actors & Cast List for Rebel Moon – Part 1

Sofia Boutella as Kora

The real star of Rebel Moon is Sofia Boutella’s Kora, who’s hellbent on fighting back against the Motherworld’s corrupt government. Boutella burst onto the scene with roles in Kingsman: The Secret Service and Star Trek Beyond. In addition to appearing in the next part of Rebel Moon in 2024, she’s also reteaming with Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn for Argylle.

Djimon Hounsou as Titus

Another character ready to stick it to Motherworld, Djimon Hounsou’s Titus seems like a force to be reckoned with in Rebel Moon. Hounsou should be a very familiar face to superhero fans, as he’s appeared multiple times in both the MCU and DCEU. An Academy Award-nominated actor, Hounsou also has roles in the upcoming A Quiet Place: Day One and Gladiator 2.

Charlie Hunnam as Kai

Nearly every sci-fi movie has a Han Solo-type, and Charlie Hunnam’s Kai is Rebel Moon‘s. Hunnam is best known for his role as Jax Teller on the FX series Sons of Anarchy. He’s also appeared in action films like Pacific Rim, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and Triple Frontier alongside Ben Affleck, Pedro Pascal, and Oscar Isaac.

Ray Fisher as Darrian Bloodax

Ray Fisher will play Darrian Bloodax, a warrior recruited by Kora, in Rebel Moon. Fans of Zack Snyder likely aren’t surprised that Fisher is playing a character with such a cool name after what happened with Justice League. However, Cyborg isn’t the only role Fisher has ever had, as he’s also appeared in HBO’s True Detective.

Anthony Hopkins as the Voice of Jimmy

Anthony Hopkins will voice a character known as Jimmy in Rebel Moon. Hopkins being in a massive sci-fi film may seem strange, but it’s not the first time. He, of course, played Odin in the MCU, but he also appeared in Michael Bay’s Transformers franchise. And let’s not forget that he’s an Oscar-winning actor with countless great roles under his belt.

The Rest of Rebel Moon’s Cast

Those are the biggest names appearing in Rebel Moon – Part 1, but they’re far from the only actors. The rest of the Rebel Moon cast includes Staz Nair, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Cleopatra Coleman, Alfonso Herrera, Jena Malone, Ed Skrein, Corey Stoll, and Cary Elwes.