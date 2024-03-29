Ripley is back! No, I’m not talking Aliens. I’m talking about Patricia Highsmith’s murderous con artist Tom Ripley, who’s now got his own Netflix series. But which actors are involved? Here are all the major actors and cast members for Netflix’s thriller series Ripley.

All Major Actors & Cast Members for Netflix’s Ripley

Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley

Malkovich and Damon aside, Tom Ripley has also been played by Dennis Hopper, Barry Pepper, and more. Here, he’s portrayed by Andrew Scott, who many will know as Moriarty from the BBC’s Sherlock or the priest from Fleabag. Tom Ripley is slightly less unhinged than Moriarty, but this con artist is absolutely not beyond murder. And since it’s based on Patricia Highsmith’s The Talented Mr. Ripley, the first Ripley book, you know Season 1 (set in the 1960s) is going to have a high body count.

Johnny Flynn as Dickie Greenleaf

Dickie Greenleaf is the errant son of a shipping magnate, who Ripley is charged with tracking down. He’s sort of acquainted with Ripley, but Ripley has talked up their alleged friendship, which may unravel when they actually meet. Greenleaf is played by Johnny Flynn, previously seen as David Bowie in 2020’s Stardust.

Dakora Fanning as Marge Sherwood

Marge Sherwood joins the cast of Ripley as Dickie’s girlfriend, and, unlike Dickie, she’s suspicious of Ripley’s true motives. Will she be another victim of his ambition? You’ll have to watch to find out. She’s played by Dakota Fanning, recently seen as Robert McCall’s foil in The Equalizer 3.

Maurizio Lombardi as Inspector Pietro Ravini

Inspector Ravini gets the briefest of namechecks in The Talented Mr. Ripley, but here, he’s a regular menace, threatening to tear down Ripley’s web of lies. He’s played by Italian actor Maurizio Lombardi, who you may recognize from Netflix’s WWII heist movie Robbing Mussolini.

The Full Cast of Netflix’s Ripley

There are plenty of other actors who figure into the series, and there’s set to be an appearance from John Malkovich. Malkovich played Ripley in Ripley’s Game, though it’s yet to be confirmed if he’ll have the same role here. Courtesy of IMDb, here’s the current cast list for Ripley.

Andrew Scott – Tom Ripley

– Tom Ripley Angelo Faraci – Longshoreman

– Longshoreman Austin Green – Mail Carrier

– Mail Carrier Dakota Fanning – Marge Sherwood

– Marge Sherwood Dan Matteucci – Shipyard Worker

– Shipyard Worker Eliot Sumner – TBC

– TBC Franco Silvestri – Direttore Banca D’italia

– Direttore Banca D’italia Iván Amaro Bullón – Banker

– Banker Johnny Flynn – Dickie Greenleaf

– Dickie Greenleaf Laurence Mazzoni – Police Officer

– Police Officer Liz Tancredi – Bank Teller

– Bank Teller Lorenzo Acquaviva – Policeman

– Policeman Massimo De Lorenzo – Hotel manager

– Hotel manager Maurizio Lombardi – Inspector Pietro Ravini

– Inspector Pietro Ravini Pasquale Esposito – Pucci

– Pucci Patrick Klein – Pedestrian

And those are all the major actors and cast members for Netflix’s Ripley.

Ripley starts streaming on Netflix on April 4.

