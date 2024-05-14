Assassin’s Creed Shadows Officially Announced Ahead of Trailer

When it was first announced at Ubisoft Forward in 2022, Assassin’s Creed Codename Red got fans hyped. Now, the project is officially titled Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Ubisoft revealed the title with a post on X, and fans can expect more details soon.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Trailer Drops Wednesday

Ubisoft once again teased that Shadows will be the first Assassin’s Creed set in Feudal Japan, which has long been the most requested setting for the sprawling saga. Fans have already seen the potential of the setting in other excellent games like Ghost of Tsushima. A video released on X shows a giant hourglass in Japan, with text stating the reveal trailer will be released on May 15th at 9am Pacific or 12pm Eastern Time.

Fans Can Expect More at Summer Games Fest

The trailer has been clearly labeled as the “Official Cinematic World Premiere”. This description implies that no gameplay will be shown in Wednesday’s trailer. However, fans won’t have to wait long for a deeper look at Assassin’s Creed Shadows. As part of this year’s Summer Games Fest, Ubisoft is hosting its annual Ubisoft Forward Live From L.A. on June 10th. It seems almost certain that this event will feature gameplay of the new title, a supposition that is backed up by a report from industry insider Tom Henderson.

On May 7th, Insider Gaming reported that gameplay would premiere at Ubisoft Forward. Henderson also reported that press will have opportunities to play Assassin’s Creed Shadows at Summer Games Fest, with the embargo on that set to lift on June 12th. Fans will only have to wait just under a month to get a good look at Assassins Creed Shadows.

As a fan spotted, Assassins Creed Shadows seems set to release on November 15th of 2024, and will reportedly be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

