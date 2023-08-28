Baldur’s Gate 3 Has Caused Quite the Hubbub – Cold Take

This week on Cold Take, Frost examines the ongoing discourse surrounding Baldur’s Gate 3. Check out the rest of the series here.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Has Caused Quite the Hubbub – Transcript

I’m starting to think we just like our fiery emotions. Redfall was terrible and everyone’s upset. Baldur’s Gate 3 is amazing and everyone’s upset.

There’s been a lot of spicy discourse over Baldur’s Gate 3, and at the behest of my chief I went digging to see if there was anything of substance for a Cold Take. I inspected the scene of the crime at the website formerly known as “Twitter.com.” I watched the IGN video to the point where I now see Destin Legarie in my dreams. I saw videos about that video and videos about those videos, and I’m here to end that cycle because, honestly, the only thing that kept popping up, as my IQ slowly depleted, is that Twitter is a horrible public platform for nuanced conversation and today’s gaming discourse is screaming over each other, loudly misinterpreting what the other person said instead of asking them directly what they meant. Who coulda known? The real takeaway is we’ve skipped over conversation and gone straight to grandstanding, so I thought I’d have a crack at it too–I do love me a good soapbox. Currently, the two camps are split. In one corner there’s people thinking BG3 is the current pinnacle of classic RPGs that no other game has a chance of a shot of a hope of touching for a while. The other corner takes offense to this statement and believes BG3 is where the standard should have been all along, anyone not trying to match Baldur’s Gate 3 is scared and lazy.