Barbie Xbox Series S Is Real, and It’s Spectacular (and Pink)

You may not quite be ready for when the Barbie movie releases. You may, despite our best efforts to tell you otherwise, think it’s just a weird film about a doll you don’t care about. However, if there was ever an example that this movie is something bigger than just a film for fans of Barbie, it’s the fact that Microsoft has announced that it’s releasing a Barbie version of the Xbox Series S, along with a slew of Barbie-themed controller plates as part of an upcoming competition. Forza Horizon 5 Barbie content was announced as well.

What exactly does a Barbie-thembed Xbox Series S look like? Pink. It looks really, really pink. The controller plates? Also very pink, though they’ve been styled after a few of Barbie and Ken’s outfits from the film, which sees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling playing the pair of iconic dolls come to life. The Xbox isn’t just a pink box, however. It comes in an actual Barbie Dreamhouse, replete with fake swimming pool, multiple floors, and possibly some Barbie furniture. Somewhere out there is a Barbie-themed video game room that this console will feel right at home in.

Xbox isn’t stopping at just this console. It has a full lineup of attempts to woo Barbie fans, including putting a classic 1956 Chevrolet Corvette EV Corvette in signature Barbie pink and Ken’s 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup for Playground in Forza Horizon 5 as some free vehicles, in addition to releasing 10 Barbie dolls decked out in Xbox-themed clothing that will also be up for grabs in contests as well. The Xbox will be given away on the Xbox Twitter account and the Microsoft Rewards page starting on July 10 with the dolls being awarded via other contests in the future.

Just in case you want more Barbie, a livestream aimed at young girls will be held about the World of Barbie on July 14 where Forza developers will talk about how Barbie influenced them in their career paths, which has to be one of the stranger career influence connections I’ve heard of. But if it gets more girls into gaming and game design, then it has to be a good thing.