Battlestar Galactica’s Katee Sackhoff Confirms What the Deal With Starbuck Was

We’re almost 20 years away from the day Battlestar Galactica‘s reboot series debuted on SciFi (now SyFy), but the groundbreaking science fiction series is still being picked apart thanks to its complex plotting and ambitious narrative. One of those aspects debated about across the web was what actually happened to Starbuck, the hotshot pilot played by Katee Sackhoff, throughout the entire run of the show, who seemingly died in Season 3 only to return changed in that season’s finale. Sackhoff has now confirmed just what the deal with Starbuck was, indicating she was, as fans have speculated, an angel.

On Instagram, someone asked Sackhoff on an unrelated photo what the heck was up with that whole dying and coming back thing for Starbuck in Battlestar Galactica. As reported by SyFy, Sackhoff responded, “She was a spirit brought to guide humanity to earth and salvation.”

What Sackhoff said has, for the most part, been the prevailing theory for fans of the series, with comments made by Battlestar Galactica co-creator Ron Moore in 2006 saying much the same thing. So… case closed. Unless, of course, that’s just Sackhoff’s understanding of what happened, and there’s really no actual answer and we can all interpret the ending as we like. Now we can all move on to debating whether or not the season finale of the show was actually a masterstroke of time-wimey revelation or just a big mess of creative wildness. Maybe we’ll finally get all the answers we need spelled out if the Peacock reboot of the reboot show and movie finally gets made, though its hard to tell just when, or if, that project will actually surface, considering the state of the streaming industry.