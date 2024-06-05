Crossbow Loadout in Warzone
Best Crossbow Loadout in Warzone Season 4

A strange, but solid option in Season 4
Joey Carr
Published: Jun 5, 2024

Out of all the meta options in Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone, easily the most intriguing is the Crossbow. If you’ve been looking to use the single-shot weapon in Warzone but don’t know where to start with its loadout, I have covered it in the guide below.

Best Crossbow Loadout in Warzone

The Crossbow has been popping in and out of the Warzone meta for years at this point. Every so often, it receives an update, or players rediscover how strong it can be if you hit your shots consistently. The best loadout for the Crossbow focuses on damage, as you want to inflict as much harm to an enemy’s HP bar as possible. However, my loadout also incorporates mobility and other stats to make the Crossbow a well-rounded weapon.

  • Arms: SO Momenti
  • Laser: Kimura RYL33 Laser
  • Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x
  • Bolts: Blastcap 20″ Bolts
  • Wire: 28-Strand Cable

Perhaps the most important attachment on the Crossbow loadout is the SO Momenti Arms, which increases your overall damage and range. This, paired with the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic and the 28-Strand Cable, gives you a fantastic mid-long range weapon in Warzone. We can’t forget about the Blastcap 20″ Bolts either, though. This ammunition makes it so bolts explode a few seconds after hitting a target, inflicting more damage.

The final attachment on the loadout is the Kimura RYL33 Laser, which boosts all pertinent mobility stats. You’ll also have a visible laser while aiming down sights, so be careful about enemies that might see it.

Best Class For the Crossbow in Warzone

Your class for the Crossbow will likely depend on the primary weapon you select, but nevertheless, you can see what I would use below:

Primary Weapon

  • SVA 545, MORS, or another meta long-range weapon

Perks

  • Perk 1: Double Time
  • Perk 2: Sleight of Hand
  • Perk 3: Tempered
  • Perk 4: Resolute

Equipment

  • Lethal: Throwing Knife
  • Tactical: Smoke Grenade

And with that, your loadout for the Crossbow is finished and it’s ready to take enemies by surprise in Warzone.

Call of Duty: Warzone
When is Imaginarium Theater Coming to Genshin Impact?
Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
When is Imaginarium Theater Coming to Genshin Impact?
Patrick Souza Jun 5, 2024
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza Jun 5, 2024
Best AMR9 Loadout in Warzone Season 4
AMR9 Loadout in Warzone
AMR9 Loadout in Warzone
AMR9 Loadout in Warzone
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best AMR9 Loadout in Warzone Season 4
Joey Carr Joey Carr Jun 5, 2024
Best AA-12 Loadout in XDefiant
AA-12 Loadout in XDefiant
AA-12 Loadout in XDefiant
AA-12 Loadout in XDefiant
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best AA-12 Loadout in XDefiant
Joey Carr Joey Carr Jun 5, 2024
