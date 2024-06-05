Best Crossbow Loadout in Warzone Season 4

Out of all the meta options in Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone, easily the most intriguing is the Crossbow. If you’ve been looking to use the single-shot weapon in Warzone but don’t know where to start with its loadout, I have covered it in the guide below.

Recommended Videos

Best Crossbow Loadout in Warzone

The Crossbow has been popping in and out of the Warzone meta for years at this point. Every so often, it receives an update, or players rediscover how strong it can be if you hit your shots consistently. The best loadout for the Crossbow focuses on damage, as you want to inflict as much harm to an enemy’s HP bar as possible. However, my loadout also incorporates mobility and other stats to make the Crossbow a well-rounded weapon.

Arms : SO Momenti

: SO Momenti Laser : Kimura RYL33 Laser

: Kimura RYL33 Laser Optic : Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Bolts : Blastcap 20″ Bolts

: Blastcap 20″ Bolts Wire: 28-Strand Cable

Perhaps the most important attachment on the Crossbow loadout is the SO Momenti Arms, which increases your overall damage and range. This, paired with the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic and the 28-Strand Cable, gives you a fantastic mid-long range weapon in Warzone. We can’t forget about the Blastcap 20″ Bolts either, though. This ammunition makes it so bolts explode a few seconds after hitting a target, inflicting more damage.

The final attachment on the loadout is the Kimura RYL33 Laser, which boosts all pertinent mobility stats. You’ll also have a visible laser while aiming down sights, so be careful about enemies that might see it.

Best Class For the Crossbow in Warzone

Your class for the Crossbow will likely depend on the primary weapon you select, but nevertheless, you can see what I would use below:

Primary Weapon

SVA 545, MORS, or another meta long-range weapon

Perks

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: Resolute

Equipment

Lethal : Throwing Knife

: Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

And with that, your loadout for the Crossbow is finished and it’s ready to take enemies by surprise in Warzone.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy