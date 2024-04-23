Best Gaming Deals Right Now (April 2024)

Tired of scouring the internet looking for the next best video game deal to jump on? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a collection of the best gaming deals we’ve managed to find for this month to help save you some time searching the web, while also helping you save a little more dough in your pockets.
Top Gaming Deals
Various Game Discounts At CDKeys
- Game Shows Deal – Buy 2 Or More Select Games From This List And Get 10% Off Your Checkout Cart
- [Hurry and grab this deal before it expires on 4/26/2024]
- 24% off Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (Cross-Gen Bundle For Xbox) – $50.39 ($
67)
- 40% off Xbox Game Pass Core – 3 Month Membership – $15.09 ($
25)
- 71% off Destiny 2: Lightfall DLC for PC – $14.49 ($
50)
- 22% off Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for PC – $49.09 ($
63)
Razer Vinyl Skin Discounts For Consoles (PS5 & Xbox Series X) At Amazon
- 76% off PS5 (Digital) Dark Hive Vinyl Skin – $9.61 ($
40)
- 58% off PS5 (Disc) Green Hex Camo Vinyl Skin – $27.30 ($
65)
- 54% off PS5 (Digital) Black Camo Vinyl Skin – $18.40 ($
40)
- 51% off Xbox Series X Dark Hive Vinyl Skin – $22.13 ($
45)
Gaming Equipment Discounts At Razer
- Get up to $1,700 off Razer Blade 14, 15 & 17 gaming laptops with GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics
- [Hurry and grab this deal before it expires on 5/1/2024]
- 15% off Razer Iskur – Black/Green Gaming Chair – $509.99 ($
600)
- [Hurry and grab this deal before it expires on 5/1/2024]
- 15% off Razer x A Bathing Ape Iskur X – Quartz Gaming Chair – $595.99 ($
699)
- [Hurry and grab this deal before it expires on 5/1/2024]
With countless gaming deals happening each day we can’t possibly include every single one in this one article, but we hope at least some of these offers pique your interest. Stay tuned for more deals in the near future as we look to update this list regularly!
