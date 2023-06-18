Best Minion-Free Necromancer Build in Diablo 4

You might think that the Necromancer, a class synonymous with raising the dead, could only be played with an army of ghoulish skeletons at your command. This is far from the truth. In Diablo 4, Blizzard has provided the tools to build a minion-free Necromancer that is not only viable, but incredibly powerful.

Within the Necromancer’s unique Book of the Dead, you can choose to ‘sacrifice’ the ability to summon the three minion types: Skeletal Warriors, Skeletal Mages, and the Golem. This affords you powerful passive buffs that, when used correctly with other active skills, make the minion-free Necromancer an edgy force to be reckoned with, up to level 50 and beyond.

The Best Way To Build For A Minion-Free Necromancer in Diablo 4

While a physical damage build will work, a shadow-focused build brings the minion-free Necromancer to the next level. The first thing you’re going to want to do is sacrifice your minions within the Necromancer’s Book of the Dead:

Sacrifice Reapers: You deal 15% increased Shadow Damage, but you can no longer summon Skeletal Warriors.

Sacrifice Cold Mages: You deal 15% increased damage to Vulnerable enemies, but you can no longer summon Skeletal Mages.

Sacrifice Bone: You gain 10% increased Attack Speed, but you can no longer summon a Golem.

These sacrifices will dramatically increase your damage output at the cost of having minions to help you take down Lilith’s hordes.

The key active skills of this build are Acolyte’s Reap, Paranormal Sever, Blighted Corpse Explosion, Iron Maiden, Plagued Corpse Tendrils, and Blood Mist. The cycle here is to use Acolyte’s Reap to spawn a corpse beneath a mob of enemies, pull in its friends with Corpse Tendrils, hit them with an Abhorrent Iron Maiden to keep yourself alive, and then alternate between casting Paranormal Sever and Blighted Corpse Explosion.

With Paranormal Sever and Plagued Corpse Tendrils making enemies Vulnerable, along with the Vulnerable buff from sacrificing Skeletal Cold Mages, they will melt quickly to Sever and Corpse Explosion, both of which deal buffed shadow damage from the Skeletal Reaper sacrifice. Ghastly Blood Mist is a get-out-of-jail free card that spawns Corpses you can use Tendrils and Explosion on to continue racking up massive damage over time.

Key passives of this build include Memento Mori, which increases the sacrifice bonus by a staggering 60%, and Death’s Embrace, which deals more damage the closer enemies are to you.

For a full list of the skill spread, click the Skill Tree tab here on the Diablo 4 build website.

Aspects

For more on what Aspects are, check out our in-depth explanation. The short of it is they’re powerful abilities found either on Legendary items or that can be slotted into gear of any level. For this minion-free Necromancer, a few powerful abilities can make the build much more potent:

Aspect of Decay (Each time the Shadowblight Key Passive deals damage to enemies, it increases the next Shadowblight’s damage within 10 seconds by [20 – 40]%, stacking up to 5 times) works very well with this build.

Similarly, the Blighted Aspect (You deal [50 – 120]% increased damage for 6 seconds after the Shadowblight Key Passive damages enemies 10 times) helps destroy mobs and bosses even faster.

Shadowblight is a powerful late-game passive you’ll choose to increase the damage of your Darkness skills exponentially; having either or both of these Aspects on an item is key.

Last, much like Memento Mori, the Sacrificial Aspect will power up the bonuses received from your sacrifices.

Gearing

As you approach the end-game with this Necromancer build, you will want to prioritize skills that give you extra ranks in Corpse Explosion and Sever to maximize your damage output. Otherwise, focusing on obtaining the highest damage output possible should remain your priority on all pieces of gear. If enemies die before they can damage you, who needs defense?

Several of the Necromancer’s Unique items pair well with this build, including all three weapons: Black River, Doombringer, and Bloodless Scream. If you’re lucky enough to loot one of these three powerful, ultra-rare items, this build will truly excel.

And that’s all we have for the best minion-free Necromancer build in Diablo 4. If you’re tired of having a horde of ghastly minions following you everywhere, it’s well worth spending the gold to refund your ability points, as it’s one of the most fun builds in the game thus far.