Best Pokemon GO Mega Venusaur Counters: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Mega Venusaur may not be the most useful Mega Evolution in Pokemon GO, but that doesn’t make its appearances in Mega Raids any less challenging. Here are the best Mega Venusaur counters in Pokemon GO that you can use to exploit its weaknesses.

Mega Venusaur Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Venusaur is a Grass/Poison-type Pokemon, which means it has several weaknesses players can take advantage of. Mega Venusaur is weak to Flying, Fire, Psychic, and Ice-type moves. And since Mega Venusaur only uses Grass and Poison-type moves, players can use any of these to take on the Mega Raids.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Strong Against Resistant To

Mega Venusaur Grass/Poison Flying

Fire

Psychic

Ice Water

Ground

Rock

Grass

Fairy Grass

Fighting

Poison

Bug

Fairy

Water

Electric

Ground

While Mega Venusaur is resistant to eight types of attacks, a party of solid Fire or Flying-type Pokemon should be able to get the job done. Just make sure you avoid bringing Water, Ground, Rock, Grass, or Fairy types, as they will take extra damage from Mega Vanusaur’s movesets.

Best Mega Venusaur Counters in Pokemon GO

Below is a list of the Top 10 Pokemon we recommend you take into battle against Mega Venusaur in Pokemon GO. You’ll find that he list consists of several Uber Pokemon, which means these raids should be a breeze if the players you are raiding with also bring their strongest monsters.

Pokemon Moves

Mega Rayquaza/ Rayquaza (Shadow) Air Slash

Dragon Ascent

Mewtwo (Shadow) Confusion

Psystrike

Mega Charizard Fire Spin

Blast Burn

Mega Blaziken Fire Spin

Blast Burn

Moltres (Shadow) Fire Spin

Sky Attack

Reshiram Fire Fang

Fusion Flare

Mega Latios/ Latios (Shadow) Zen Headbutt

Psychic

Metagross (Shadow) Zen Headbutt

Psychic

Mega Gardevoir Confusion

Psychic

Heatran Fire Spin

Magma Storm

Mega Venusaur is considered one of the easiest Mega Raids in Pokemon GO. It shouldn’t take more than 2 or 3 trainers with teams consisting of the Pokemon listed above to take down this giant frog. Just make sure all of your Pokemon are above 3,500 CP and have powerful moves that go against Venusaur’s Grass/Poison typing.