Best Pokemon GO Mega Venusaur Counters: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Mega Venusaur may not be the most useful Mega Evolution in Pokemon GO, but that doesn’t make its appearances in Mega Raids any less challenging. Here are the best Mega Venusaur counters in Pokemon GO that you can use to exploit its weaknesses.
Mega Venusaur Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
Venusaur is a Grass/Poison-type Pokemon, which means it has several weaknesses players can take advantage of. Mega Venusaur is weak to Flying, Fire, Psychic, and Ice-type moves. And since Mega Venusaur only uses Grass and Poison-type moves, players can use any of these to take on the Mega Raids.
|Pokemon
|Type
|Vulnerable To
|Strong Against
|Resistant To
Mega Venusaur
|Grass/Poison
|Flying
Fire
Psychic
Ice
|Water
Ground
Rock
Grass
Fairy
|Grass
Fighting
Poison
Bug
Fairy
Water
Electric
Ground
While Mega Venusaur is resistant to eight types of attacks, a party of solid Fire or Flying-type Pokemon should be able to get the job done. Just make sure you avoid bringing Water, Ground, Rock, Grass, or Fairy types, as they will take extra damage from Mega Vanusaur’s movesets.
Best Mega Venusaur Counters in Pokemon GO
Below is a list of the Top 10 Pokemon we recommend you take into battle against Mega Venusaur in Pokemon GO. You’ll find that he list consists of several Uber Pokemon, which means these raids should be a breeze if the players you are raiding with also bring their strongest monsters.
|Pokemon
|Moves
Mega Rayquaza/ Rayquaza (Shadow)
|Air Slash
Dragon Ascent
Mewtwo (Shadow)
|Confusion
Psystrike
Mega Charizard
|Fire Spin
Blast Burn
Mega Blaziken
|Fire Spin
Blast Burn
Moltres (Shadow)
|Fire Spin
Sky Attack
Reshiram
|Fire Fang
Fusion Flare
Mega Latios/ Latios (Shadow)
|Zen Headbutt
Psychic
Metagross (Shadow)
|Zen Headbutt
Psychic
Mega Gardevoir
|Confusion
Psychic
Heatran
|Fire Spin
Magma Storm
Mega Venusaur is considered one of the easiest Mega Raids in Pokemon GO. It shouldn’t take more than 2 or 3 trainers with teams consisting of the Pokemon listed above to take down this giant frog. Just make sure all of your Pokemon are above 3,500 CP and have powerful moves that go against Venusaur’s Grass/Poison typing.