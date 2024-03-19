If you give a mouse this element in Infinite Craft, I’m honestly not sure what will happen. But if you learn the recipe for Cookie, you can figure it out. Here’s how to make Cookie in Infinite Craft.
How to Make Cookie in Infinite Craft
To get Cookie, you need to combine Animal and Bake. I feel like that would be a good recipe for Animal Cracker, but I’m not here to understand Infinite Craft. So, let’s dive into how to make Cookie in Infinite Craft using a recipe provided by Infinite Craft Solver:
|First Element
|Second Element
|Resulting Element
|Earth
|Wind
|Dust
|Earth
|Water
|Plant
|Fire
|Water
|Steam
|Dust
|Earth
|Planet
|Water
|Water
|Lake
|Plant
|Wind
|Dandelion
|Plant
|Steam
|Tea
|Planet
|Wind
|Storm
|Lake
|Water
|Ocean
|Planet
|Steam
|Steampunk
|Dandelion
|Dandelion
|Dandelion Patch
|Storm
|Tea
|Tempest
|Lake
|Ocean
|Sea
|Earth
|Fire
|Lava
|Ocean
|Steampunk
|Steampunk Pirate
|Dandelion Patch
|Lake
|Duck
|Ocean
|Tempest
|Tsunami
|Tempest
|Wind
|Tornado
|Lava
|Sea
|Stone
|Steam
|Steampunk Pirate
|Steampunk Pirate Ship
|Duck
|Water
|Duckling
|Tornado
|Tsunami
|Destruction
|Steampunk Pirate Ship
|Stone
|Stonehenge
|Duck
|Duckling
|Family
|Planet
|Tornado
|Cyclone
|Dust
|Plant
|Pollen
|Destruction
|Tsunami
|Earthquake
|Steam
|Stonehenge
|Time
|Earth
|Family
|Farm
|Cyclone
|Fire
|Fire Tornado
|Fire
|Steam
|Engine
|Dust
|Lake
|Mud
|Earthquake
|Pollen
|Flower
|Farm
|Time
|Harvest
|Engine
|Fire Tornado
|Fire Truck
|Fire
|Mud
|Brick
|Flower
|Plant
|Garden
|Harvest
|Tsunami
|Rice
|Brick
|Fire Truck
|Fireplace
|Garden
|Garden
|Park
|Lava
|Rice
|Sushi
|Fireplace
|Stone
|Oven
|Garden
|Park
|Zoo
|Oven
|Sushi
|Bake
|Earth
|Zoo
|Animal
|Animal
|Bake
|Cookie
Recipes That Use Cookie in Infinite Craft
Now that you have Cookie, you’ll probably want to share the wealth and use it in other recipes. Well, you’re in luck because the sweet treat has plenty of uses. Here are recipes that use Cookie in Infinite Craft:
- Cookie + Dragon = Cookie Monster
- Cookie + Milkshake = Cookie Shake
- Cookie + Dog = Doggie
- Cookie + Paper = Fortune
- Cookie + House = Gingerbread
- Cookie + Snake = Oreo
And that’s how to make Cookie in Infinite Craft.
Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun.