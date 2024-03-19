If you give a mouse this element in Infinite Craft, I’m honestly not sure what will happen. But if you learn the recipe for Cookie, you can figure it out. Here’s how to make Cookie in Infinite Craft.

How to Make Cookie in Infinite Craft

To get Cookie, you need to combine Animal and Bake. I feel like that would be a good recipe for Animal Cracker, but I’m not here to understand Infinite Craft. So, let’s dive into how to make Cookie in Infinite Craft using a recipe provided by Infinite Craft Solver:

First Element Second Element Resulting Element Earth Wind Dust Earth Water Plant Fire Water Steam Dust Earth Planet Water Water Lake Plant Wind Dandelion Plant Steam Tea Planet Wind Storm Lake Water Ocean Planet Steam Steampunk Dandelion Dandelion Dandelion Patch Storm Tea Tempest Lake Ocean Sea Earth Fire Lava Ocean Steampunk Steampunk Pirate Dandelion Patch Lake Duck Ocean Tempest Tsunami Tempest Wind Tornado Lava Sea Stone Steam Steampunk Pirate Steampunk Pirate Ship Duck Water Duckling Tornado Tsunami Destruction Steampunk Pirate Ship Stone Stonehenge Duck Duckling Family Planet Tornado Cyclone Dust Plant Pollen Destruction Tsunami Earthquake Steam Stonehenge Time Earth Family Farm Cyclone Fire Fire Tornado Fire Steam Engine Dust Lake Mud Earthquake Pollen Flower Farm Time Harvest Engine Fire Tornado Fire Truck Fire Mud Brick Flower Plant Garden Harvest Tsunami Rice Brick Fire Truck Fireplace Garden Garden Park Lava Rice Sushi Fireplace Stone Oven Garden Park Zoo Oven Sushi Bake Earth Zoo Animal Animal Bake Cookie

Recipes That Use Cookie in Infinite Craft

Now that you have Cookie, you’ll probably want to share the wealth and use it in other recipes. Well, you’re in luck because the sweet treat has plenty of uses. Here are recipes that use Cookie in Infinite Craft:

Cookie + Dragon = Cookie Monster

Cookie + Milkshake = Cookie Shake

Cookie + Dog = Doggie

Cookie + Paper = Fortune

Cookie + House = Gingerbread

Cookie + Snake = Oreo

And that’s how to make Cookie in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!