How to Make Cookie in Infinite Craft

Jackson Hayes
Mar 19, 2024
Cookie in Infinite Craft.

If you give a mouse this element in Infinite Craft, I’m honestly not sure what will happen. But if you learn the recipe for Cookie, you can figure it out. Here’s how to make Cookie in Infinite Craft.

Animal and Bake in Infinite Craft.

To get Cookie, you need to combine Animal and Bake. I feel like that would be a good recipe for Animal Cracker, but I’m not here to understand Infinite Craft. So, let’s dive into how to make Cookie in Infinite Craft using a recipe provided by Infinite Craft Solver:

First ElementSecond ElementResulting Element
EarthWindDust
EarthWaterPlant
FireWaterSteam
DustEarthPlanet
WaterWaterLake
Plant WindDandelion
PlantSteamTea
PlanetWindStorm
LakeWaterOcean
PlanetSteamSteampunk
DandelionDandelionDandelion Patch
StormTeaTempest
LakeOceanSea
EarthFireLava
OceanSteampunkSteampunk Pirate
Dandelion PatchLakeDuck
OceanTempestTsunami
TempestWindTornado
LavaSeaStone
SteamSteampunk Pirate Steampunk Pirate Ship
DuckWaterDuckling
TornadoTsunamiDestruction
Steampunk Pirate ShipStoneStonehenge
DuckDucklingFamily
PlanetTornadoCyclone
DustPlantPollen
DestructionTsunamiEarthquake
SteamStonehenge Time
EarthFamilyFarm
CycloneFireFire Tornado
FireSteamEngine
DustLakeMud
EarthquakePollenFlower
FarmTimeHarvest
EngineFire TornadoFire Truck
FireMudBrick
FlowerPlantGarden
HarvestTsunamiRice
BrickFire TruckFireplace
GardenGardenPark
LavaRiceSushi
FireplaceStoneOven
GardenParkZoo
OvenSushiBake
EarthZooAnimal
AnimalBakeCookie

Related: How to Make & Get Cat in Infinite Craft

Recipes That Use Cookie in Infinite Craft

Now that you have Cookie, you’ll probably want to share the wealth and use it in other recipes. Well, you’re in luck because the sweet treat has plenty of uses. Here are recipes that use Cookie in Infinite Craft:

  • Cookie + Dragon = Cookie Monster
  • Cookie + Milkshake = Cookie Shake
  • Cookie + Dog = Doggie
  • Cookie + Paper = Fortune
  • Cookie + House = Gingerbread
  • Cookie + Snake = Oreo

And that’s how to make Cookie in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!

