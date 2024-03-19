I’m not going to wade into the whole cat/dog argument because both animals are pretty awesome. But since we’ve already told you how to make Gog in Infinite Craft, it’s the turn of our feline friends. So, here’s how to make and get cat in Infinite Craft.

How to Make & Get Cat in Infinite Craft

To make Cat in Infinite Craft, you have to combine Animal + Static. But getting Animal and Static is no easy task. With a little help from Infinite Craft Solver, I’ve whipped up the following 17-step recipe for Cat:

Water + Earth = Plant

Wind + Earth = Dust

Dust + Plant = Pollen

Pollen + Plant = Flower

Flower + Plant = Garden

Garden + Garden = Park

Park + Garden = Zoo

Zoo + Earth = Animal

Dust + Dust = Sand

Sand + Fire = Glass

Water + Wind = Wave

Glass + Wave = Lens

Plant + Water = Swamp

Swamp + Lens = Microscope

Microscope + Wave = Radio

Radio + Ash = Static

Animal + Static = Cat

And there you have it, you’ve made Cat in Infinite Craft.

Additional Ways to Make Cat in Infinite Craft

There are other ways to make Cat. Our sister site, Dot Esports, has a solution that’s a little shorter, making use of Curiosity. Don’t worry, though, the cat survives. Here’s their recipe:

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Earth = Planet

Wind + Dust = Sandstorm

Planet + Sandstorm = Mars

Mars + Dust = Rover

Rover + Mars = Curiosity

Curiosity + Dust = Cat

Recipes That Use Cat in Infinite Craft

Now you’ve made Cat, what recipes make use of it? The bad news is that combining Cat with Space Ship didn’t give me Red Dwarf. But here are some combinations that do work in Infinite Craft:

Cat + Cat = Lion

Cat + Soldier = Catapult

Cat + Spider-Man = Spider-Cat

Cat + Batman = Catwoman

Cat + Adam = Cradle

Cat + Han Solo = Chewbacca

There’ll be plenty of other combinations to discover, so see what you can create using this fuzzy addition to your Infinite Craft bank. And that’s how to make and get cat in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!