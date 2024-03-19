Category:
How to Make & Get Cat in Infinite Craft

Mar 19, 2024
Cat in Infinite Craft

I’m not going to wade into the whole cat/dog argument because both animals are pretty awesome. But since we’ve already told you how to make Gog in Infinite Craft, it’s the turn of our feline friends. So, here’s how to make and get cat in Infinite Craft.

How to Make & Get Cat in Infinite Craft

To make Cat in Infinite Craft, you have to combine Animal + Static. But getting Animal and Static is no easy task. With a little help from Infinite Craft Solver, I’ve whipped up the following 17-step recipe for Cat:

  • Water + Earth = Plant
  • Wind + Earth = Dust
  • Dust + Plant = Pollen
  • Pollen + Plant = Flower
  • Flower + Plant = Garden
  • Garden + Garden = Park
  • Park + Garden = Zoo
  • Zoo + Earth = Animal
  • Dust + Dust = Sand
  • Sand + Fire = Glass
  • Water + Wind = Wave
  • Glass + Wave = Lens
  • Plant + Water = Swamp
  • Swamp + Lens = Microscope
  • Microscope + Wave = Radio
  • Radio + Ash = Static
  • Animal + Static = Cat

And there you have it, you’ve made Cat in Infinite Craft.

Additional Ways to Make Cat in Infinite Craft

There are other ways to make Cat. Our sister site, Dot Esports, has a solution that’s a little shorter, making use of Curiosity. Don’t worry, though, the cat survives. Here’s their recipe:

  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Dust + Earth = Planet
  • Wind + Dust = Sandstorm
  • Planet + Sandstorm = Mars
  • Mars + Dust = Rover
  • Rover + Mars = Curiosity
  • Curiosity + Dust = Cat

Recipes That Use Cat in Infinite Craft

Now you’ve made Cat, what recipes make use of it? The bad news is that combining Cat with Space Ship didn’t give me Red Dwarf. But here are some combinations that do work in Infinite Craft:

  • Cat + Cat = Lion
  • Cat + Soldier = Catapult
  • Cat + Spider-Man = Spider-Cat
  • Cat + Batman = Catwoman
  • Cat + Adam = Cradle
  • Cat + Han Solo = Chewbacca

There’ll be plenty of other combinations to discover, so see what you can create using this fuzzy addition to your Infinite Craft bank. And that’s how to make and get cat in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!

