Dogs are man’s best friend, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that they’re craftable in Infinite Craft. However, getting a four-legged friend can be a challenge. Here’s how to make Dog in Infinite Craft for all the gamers out there with a furry hole in their heart.

Recommended Videos

How to Make Dog in Infinite Craft

To have the necessary elements to craft Dog, you must add Bone and Ice Cream Truck to your arsenal. That’s easier said than done, though. Using the recipe provided by Infinite Craft Solver, it will take 43 steps to get Dog, but that shouldn’t be too big of a challenge for experienced Infinite Craft players. With that said, here’s how to make Dog in Infinite Craft:

First Element Second Element Resulting Element Earth Wind Dust Fire Water Steam Dust Earth Planet Water Water Lake Planet Steam Steampunk Lake Water Ocean Ocean Steampunk Steampunk Pirate Earth Water Plant Earth Fire Lava Steampunk Pirate Wind Airship Plant Steam Tea Planet Wind Storm Airship Lava Dragon Plant Wind Dandelion Storm Tea Tempest Dandelion Dragon Dragonfly Tea Tempest Typhoon Dragonfly Dust Fairy Dust Lake Mud Fire Typhoon Volcano Fairy Plant Flower Tempest Wind Tornado Mud Water Swamp Lake Ocean Sea Dust Volcano Ash Flower Plant Garden Earth Earth Mountain Swamp Tornado Cyclone Lava Sea Stone Ash Dust Cinder Garden Garden Park Lake Mountain Fjord Cyclone Fire Fire Tornado Fire Steam Engine Cinder Stone Glass Garden Park Zoo Fjord Fjord Glacier Engine Fire Tornado Fire Truck Glass Tornado Shatter Earth Zoo Animal Fire Truck Glacier Ice Cream Truck Animal Shatter Bone Bone Ice Cream Truck Dog

Related: How to Make Sandbox in Infinite Craft

Recipes That Use Dog in Infinite Craft

With Dog in your backyard, you have now opened up a whole new world of possibilities. Here are some of the recipes that use Dog in Infinite Craft:

Dog + Cookie = Doggie

Dog + Steampunk = Cyberdog

Dog + Mummy = Doggy

Dog + Newfoundland = Landseer

Dog + Dandelion = Poodle

And that’s how to make Dog in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!