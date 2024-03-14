Category:
How to Make Dog in Infinite Craft

Jackson Hayes
Published: Mar 14, 2024
Dog in Infinite Craft.

Dogs are man’s best friend, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that they’re craftable in Infinite Craft. However, getting a four-legged friend can be a challenge. Here’s how to make Dog in Infinite Craft for all the gamers out there with a furry hole in their heart.

How to Make Dog in Infinite Craft

Bone and Ice Cream Truck in Infinite Craft. This image is part of an article about how to make Dog in Infinite Craft.

To have the necessary elements to craft Dog, you must add Bone and Ice Cream Truck to your arsenal. That’s easier said than done, though. Using the recipe provided by Infinite Craft Solver, it will take 43 steps to get Dog, but that shouldn’t be too big of a challenge for experienced Infinite Craft players. With that said, here’s how to make Dog in Infinite Craft:

First Element Second ElementResulting Element
EarthWindDust
FireWaterSteam
DustEarthPlanet
WaterWaterLake
PlanetSteamSteampunk
LakeWaterOcean
OceanSteampunkSteampunk Pirate
EarthWaterPlant
EarthFireLava
Steampunk PirateWindAirship
PlantSteamTea
Planet WindStorm
AirshipLavaDragon
PlantWindDandelion
StormTeaTempest
DandelionDragonDragonfly
TeaTempestTyphoon
DragonflyDustFairy
DustLakeMud
FireTyphoonVolcano
FairyPlantFlower
TempestWindTornado
MudWaterSwamp
LakeOceanSea
DustVolcanoAsh
FlowerPlantGarden
EarthEarthMountain
SwampTornadoCyclone
LavaSeaStone
AshDustCinder
GardenGardenPark
LakeMountainFjord
CycloneFireFire Tornado
FireSteamEngine
CinderStoneGlass
GardenParkZoo
FjordFjordGlacier
EngineFire TornadoFire Truck
GlassTornadoShatter
EarthZooAnimal
Fire TruckGlacier Ice Cream Truck
AnimalShatterBone
BoneIce Cream TruckDog

Recipes That Use Dog in Infinite Craft

With Dog in your backyard, you have now opened up a whole new world of possibilities. Here are some of the recipes that use Dog in Infinite Craft:

  • Dog + Cookie = Doggie
  • Dog + Steampunk = Cyberdog
  • Dog + Mummy = Doggy
  • Dog + Newfoundland = Landseer
  • Dog + Dandelion = Poodle

And that’s how to make Dog in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!

Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67