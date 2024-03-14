Dogs are man’s best friend, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that they’re craftable in Infinite Craft. However, getting a four-legged friend can be a challenge. Here’s how to make Dog in Infinite Craft for all the gamers out there with a furry hole in their heart.
How to Make Dog in Infinite Craft
To have the necessary elements to craft Dog, you must add Bone and Ice Cream Truck to your arsenal. That’s easier said than done, though. Using the recipe provided by Infinite Craft Solver, it will take 43 steps to get Dog, but that shouldn’t be too big of a challenge for experienced Infinite Craft players. With that said, here’s how to make Dog in Infinite Craft:
|First Element
|Second Element
|Resulting Element
|Earth
|Wind
|Dust
|Fire
|Water
|Steam
|Dust
|Earth
|Planet
|Water
|Water
|Lake
|Planet
|Steam
|Steampunk
|Lake
|Water
|Ocean
|Ocean
|Steampunk
|Steampunk Pirate
|Earth
|Water
|Plant
|Earth
|Fire
|Lava
|Steampunk Pirate
|Wind
|Airship
|Plant
|Steam
|Tea
|Planet
|Wind
|Storm
|Airship
|Lava
|Dragon
|Plant
|Wind
|Dandelion
|Storm
|Tea
|Tempest
|Dandelion
|Dragon
|Dragonfly
|Tea
|Tempest
|Typhoon
|Dragonfly
|Dust
|Fairy
|Dust
|Lake
|Mud
|Fire
|Typhoon
|Volcano
|Fairy
|Plant
|Flower
|Tempest
|Wind
|Tornado
|Mud
|Water
|Swamp
|Lake
|Ocean
|Sea
|Dust
|Volcano
|Ash
|Flower
|Plant
|Garden
|Earth
|Earth
|Mountain
|Swamp
|Tornado
|Cyclone
|Lava
|Sea
|Stone
|Ash
|Dust
|Cinder
|Garden
|Garden
|Park
|Lake
|Mountain
|Fjord
|Cyclone
|Fire
|Fire Tornado
|Fire
|Steam
|Engine
|Cinder
|Stone
|Glass
|Garden
|Park
|Zoo
|Fjord
|Fjord
|Glacier
|Engine
|Fire Tornado
|Fire Truck
|Glass
|Tornado
|Shatter
|Earth
|Zoo
|Animal
|Fire Truck
|Glacier
|Ice Cream Truck
|Animal
|Shatter
|Bone
|Bone
|Ice Cream Truck
|Dog
Recipes That Use Dog in Infinite Craft
With Dog in your backyard, you have now opened up a whole new world of possibilities. Here are some of the recipes that use Dog in Infinite Craft:
- Dog + Cookie = Doggie
- Dog + Steampunk = Cyberdog
- Dog + Mummy = Doggy
- Dog + Newfoundland = Landseer
- Dog + Dandelion = Poodle
And that’s how to make Dog in Infinite Craft.
Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun.