Best Redwing Decks in Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap has a distinct lack of animal pals. There’s Cosmo, Groose, Zabu, Hit Monkey, and that’s about it – until now. To go along with the Brave New World season, Falcon’s pet Redwing joins the roster of furry (or feathered) friends.

How Redwing Works in Marvel Snap

Redwing is a 3 cost 4 power card with an ability that reads: The first time this moves, add a card from your hand to the old location.

There’s a couple things to take into consideration here: Redwing can only be activated once, even if you try to use Symbiote Spider-Man with it or bounce it back into your hand to replay it, which severely limits its uses.

Furthermore, it seems incredibly difficult to target a specific card with Redwing. Move decks tend to have a lot of little cards like Iron Fist you wouldn’t want to hit with it; at the same time, Scream lists aren’t often moving cards on your side of the board but rather ‘pushing’ your opponent’s around.

That said, there’s lots of cheap ways to move Redwing, such as with Madame Web or Cloak for lower Collection Level players, and it can potentially steal some cheeky wins by slamming down a Galactus early or pulling something big like The Infinaut.

Best Day One Redwing Decks in Marvel Snap

Ares and Surtur dominated last season of Marvel Snap, and they’re back with a new Scream-based build that looks to gain a bit of power from cards like Aero and to trip up opponents with Heimdall. Redwing actually fits in there quite well – if you ignore you’d rather play Surtur on turn 3 nearly 100% of the time. Here’s the list:

Hydra Bob

Scream

Kraven

Captain America

Redwing

Polaris

Surtur

Ares

Cull Obsidian

Aero

Heimdall

Magneto

Click here to copy this list from Untapped.

Yes, this is a very expensive list with the following Series 5 cards: Hydra Bob, Scream, Redwing, Surtur, Ares, and Cull Obsidian. You can replace Hydra Bob with another 1 drop – Rocket Racoon or Iceman aren’t bad choices – but the others are necessary.

The goal here is to drop Surtur on 3 and then follow up with high powered cards to raise Surtur’s power with the alternate win condition of stealing power with Scream. There’s several ‘push’ cards in this deck with Polaris, Aero, and Magneto to do so, and on your side of the board you can drop Redwing into Heimdall to not only buff Surtur but also pull a high powered card from your hand.

The only other deck I can place Redwing in is with Madame Web, as Dagger’s nerf has all but erased move lists from competitive play and I can’t think of another home for Heimdall. Madame Web’s Ongoing ability has its uses in Ongoing style lists which have recently gotten popular, so Redwing might find a home here:

Ant-Man

Madame Web

Psylocke

Sam Wilson Captain America

Luke Cage

Captain America

Redwing

Doom 2099

Iron Lad

Blue Marvel

Doctor Doom

Spectrum

Click here to copy this list from Untapped.

This deck has two Series 5 cards: Madame Web and Doom 2099. Madame Web isn’t necessary but if you cut her you definitely should cut Redwing as well for another Ongoing card like Mobius M. Mobius.

This is, in truth, a Doom 2099 Ongoing deck. You’re going to want to find Doom 2099 to spread power wide across all locations as soon as possible. Madame Web helps with that game plan a little bit as you can shift around the Doom 2099 bots to make sure your location doesn’t overflow. Web also gives you another way to move Sam Wilson’s shield. But most importantly, you can drop Redwing into her and pull a card from your hand the next turn. That said, this is your only means of activating Redwing.

On turn 6, you’ll want to play either Doctor Doom or Spectrum to spread more power or spike it, respectively, and hopefully win the game.

Is Redwing Worth Spotlight Cache Keys or Collector’s Tokens?

At the moment, no. I think Redwing is an incredibly under powered card that fits into an incredibly under powered archetype. It’s best to save your resources for cards later in the month or next month, as I can’t see a world where Redwing is worth it unless Second Dinner gives this most recent animal pal a significant buff.

