Business Heads Are Ruining Video Games – Cold Take

In this episode of Cold Take, Frost explains how business heads are ruining video games.

Business Heads Are Ruining Video Games – Transcript

Man, I am sick of money. It’s a scam. A charade. Here, you pay for this.

Before I made the decision to live as a starving artist I was eating good and in the business of money. I traded penny stocks and operated as a business consultant. Wasn’t no Wolf of Wall Street–it was more of a squirrel on 2nd street kind of setup– but I learned a thing or two that fetched me a mighty fine nut. Step one: assign everything a number. Step two: improve those numbers. This works well when you’re managing warehouses, recycled plastics, and machinery, but it don’t work too well in the entertainment industry where the business is people. You can’t assign a number to human expression, and if you do it’s rarely accurate. Adhering to the mantra “produce more, cut costs, and monetize aggressively” is counterintuitive to the creative process. You’d think it’s incompetent businessmen grinding the life out of video games, but it’s not incompetence. You don’t make it this far being incompetent. The issue is they’re incredibly competent in the wrong industry. Video game development shouldn’t be run like a factory.

