Evil Dead: The Game is done. It’s not (yet) been delisted but developer and co-publisher Saber Interactive has confirmed it won’t be getting any more content. The servers will stay up for now, but the end of support suggests that’s not permanent. As such, you might be wondering if you can play Evil Dead: The Game offline? Here’s the answer.

Does Evil Dead: The Game Have a Single-Player Mode?

While Evil Dead: The Game is largely PvP, there is, in fact, a single-player mode. You can play the game alone with AI bots against an AI-controlled demon. It’s the only one out of several modes that caters for solo play, but you still get to play as Ash and his fellow badasses. But even though there’s no obvious online component to this mode, you still need to be online to play it, which makes you wonder what might happen when and if the servers eventually shut down.

Here’s What You Need to Know About Playing Evil Dead: The Game Offline

Unfortunately, you cannot play Evil Dead: The Game offline. At all. If you so much as try to play without being connected, you’ll get a message informing you of some kind of network issue. On the PlayStation 4 or 5, you’ll see “The connection to PlayStation Network was lost.” You can’t even get to the main menu, and clicking X or continue will just throw up that message again and again. You absolutely can’t play the game offline.

So, what does this mean for people who own the game? While Saber has said the servers will remain up for the foreseeable future, if or perhaps when those servers are taken down, the game will become unplayable. That’s unless Saber patches the game to allow offline play, but given that they’ve parted company with the game after sixteen months, I’d be surprised if that happened.

So the answer to can you play Evil Dead: The Game offline is no.