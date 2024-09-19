Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster introduces you to the survivors of a zombie apocalypse and, as you watch, the dead break in and munch on them. But is there anything you can do about it? Can you save the survivors at the beginning of Dead Rising?

Can You Save the First Group of Survivors in Dead Rising?

Unfortunately, there is nothing you can do to save the survivors at the beginning of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. They all die, mainly because they’re idiots, and I’m not just talking about the woman who opens the door to rescue her dog, an animal the zombies have zero interest in.

If you hang around, instead of just rushing upstairs, you’ll notice that this group of survivors do nothing to escape. They’re even less animated than in the original Dead Rising, and most of them stand stock still, only making the occasional attempt to defend themselves. They don’t make so much as a break for the stairs.

I understand why that is; it’s meant to start the game off on a dramatic note, but it would have had more impact as a pure cutscene. Capcom could have had the zombies steamrolling the survivors, who might have been bitten as they tried to defend their loved ones. Instead, it’s a pretty low-impact event.

During and after this scene, you’ll get messages advising you that Survivor X has died, the same as later on in the game when you fail to rescue a survivor or don’t even bother trying. But the difference is that you can track those survivors down and escort them to safety. All the survivors you encounter in the intro are destined to die. You can take pictures of them before the zombies break in, but you can’t rescue them.

The answer, therefore, to can you rescue the survivors at the beginning of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is no, you can’t.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is available to play now.

