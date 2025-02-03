Civilization 7 Roadmap 2025 (Civ 7)

Civilization 7 is one of the most exciting video game releases of 2025, and even after its official launch, Firaxis looks set to continue supporting the game with plenty of updates. Here’s an overview of the Civilization 7 roadmap for 2025.
Table of contents
Civilization 7 2025 Roadmap
At a glance, here’s what Civ 7 players can look forward to this year:
|Timeline
|Updates
|Feb. 6
|Early Access start for Deluxe and Founders Edition owners
|Feb. 11
|Global launch
|Early March
|Crossroads of the World: Ada Lovelace, Carthage, Great Britain, 4 new Natural Wonders
1.1.0 Major Update, Natural Wonder Battle, Bermuda Triangle
|Late March
|Crossroads of the World: Simon Bolivar, Bulgaria, Nepal
1.1.1 Update, Marvelous Mountains, Mount Everest
|April to September
|Right to Rule: 2 new Leaders, 4 new Civs, 4 new World Wonders
Civ 7 Free Updates
As we get more free updates in Civ 7, the developers will be collecting feedback and improving the core game.
The first set of updates will be primarily focused on balance changes and bug fixes, as well as any quality-of-life improvements that may need to be implemented.
After that, here are some features that are top priorities for the dev team:
- Adding Teams to multiplayer games for co-op play
- Expanding to 8 players for multiplayer in all Ages through refinements to the Distant Land system
- Allowing players to pick the starting and ending Age to allow for single or double Age games
- Providing a wider variety of map types
- Adding in hotseat multiplayer
It’s worth noting that there’s no exact release date for these features at the time of writing.
In addition to that, the developers have also promised to launch in-game event and support the modding community post-launch.
And that’s everything you need to know about Civ 7‘s roadmap for 2025 for now.
Published: Feb 2, 2025 10:30 pm