Civilization 7 Roadmap 2025 (Civ 7)

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Feb 2, 2025 10:30 pm

Civilization 7 is one of the most exciting video game releases of 2025, and even after its official launch, Firaxis looks set to continue supporting the game with plenty of updates. Here’s an overview of the Civilization 7 roadmap for 2025.

Civilization 7 2025 Roadmap

At a glance, here’s what Civ 7 players can look forward to this year:

TimelineUpdates
Feb. 6Early Access start for Deluxe and Founders Edition owners
Feb. 11Global launch
Early MarchCrossroads of the World: Ada Lovelace, Carthage, Great Britain, 4 new Natural Wonders

1.1.0 Major Update, Natural Wonder Battle, Bermuda Triangle
Late MarchCrossroads of the World: Simon Bolivar, Bulgaria, Nepal

1.1.1 Update, Marvelous Mountains, Mount Everest
April to SeptemberRight to Rule: 2 new Leaders, 4 new Civs, 4 new World Wonders

Civ 7 Free Updates

As we get more free updates in Civ 7, the developers will be collecting feedback and improving the core game.

The first set of updates will be primarily focused on balance changes and bug fixes, as well as any quality-of-life improvements that may need to be implemented.

After that, here are some features that are top priorities for the dev team:

  • Adding Teams to multiplayer games for co-op play
  • Expanding to 8 players for multiplayer in all Ages through refinements to the Distant Land system
  • Allowing players to pick the starting and ending Age to allow for single or double Age games
  • Providing a wider variety of map types
  • Adding in hotseat multiplayer

It’s worth noting that there’s no exact release date for these features at the time of writing.

In addition to that, the developers have also promised to launch in-game event and support the modding community post-launch.

And that’s everything you need to know about Civ 7‘s roadmap for 2025 for now.

Civilization VII
