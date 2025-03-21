Complete Block Spin Map Guide – All Locations Listed

Block Spin is a game where the title says it all – traverse the streets and get the best weapons in order to form the most notorious gang on the server. However, spinning blocks is a bit harder when you can’t find your way around the blocks. That’s why we’ve made a complete Block Spin map guide so you can dominate the neighborhood.

Block Spin Map Guide

Image by The Escapist.

When you first enter the game, you are faced with a textbook southern American suburb. Everything looks essentially the same, and that’s where the game’s perhaps largest flaw appears – it doesn’t have a map. Being a beginner player in an open-world game without a map is a recipe for absolute confusion on all ends. However, we’re bringing you a map of Block Spin, along with the most important locations marked up.

Once you get the hang of it, you realize the map isn’t as large as it seems. It’s a 6×5 road grid neighborhood, with at least one point of interest inside every block. A helpful feature in-game is the appearance of flying markers, which show in which direction to go in order to reach the most important places on the map.

All Block Spin Map Locations

In order to make matters easier, we’ll describe how to get to all points of interest from the city center, which is assumed to be the crossroads of the two large streets. New players usually spawn here, even though the spawn points are randomized as you play on.

Location Name Image Purpose How To Find (From City Center/Crossroads) Barbershop Choose a fresh cut for your character. Below the hardware store at the crossroads. Burger Place A fast-food restaurant in which you can work. At the crossroads. Butcher’s Cut A restaurant in which you can work. Below the crossroads, on the right after the Barbershop and Iced Out. Car Wash Wash your vehicle. One street above the Gas Station. Cemetary Remember the ones we lost. One street below the Medical Center. City Hall A decorative park and building. One street below the crossroads. Gas Station Tank up your vehicles. At the crossroads. Iced Out Choose the best jewelry for your character. One block below the crossroads, next to the Barbershop. Jack’s Hardware Store Purchase a range of hardware equipment. At the crossroads. Medical Center Roleplay treating your wounds. One block to the left from the shooting range. Patriot Shooting Range Purchase weapons of your choice. At the crossroads. Pawn Shop Sell items you no longer need.

NOTE: This is a safe zone, in which nobody can attack you. Top left corner of the map. Police Station Roleplay getting arrested. One block below the shooting range. Prestige Purchase a motor vehicle of your liking. Two blocks to the right from the crossroads, across the street from Sam’s Motel. Recording Studio Roleplay becoming the next big name in hip-hop. Hidden behind the Barbershop and Iced Out. Sam’s Motel Rent out a room to hide out in.

NOTE: This is a safe zone, in which nobody can attack you. One block to the right from the crossroads, next to the hardware store. Skate Park Show off your skating abilities. Between the sea and the City Hall. Urban Cycles And Skateboards Purchase a bicycle or a skateboard. At the crossroads, just above Burger Place. Vellaro Choose the best outfit for you character. Next to the sea, across the street from the Skate Park.

And that’s how to find your way around the streets of Block Spin! If you’re looking for a boost in your gameplay, check out our Block Spin code list.

