Concord Character Tier List: All Freegunners Ranked

Concord is the latest Multiplayer FPS to follow Overwatch in the Hero Shooter trend. The game from PlayStation Studios features 16 characters, also known as Freegunners. With some rough balancing issues, not every Character is equal. Here’s our character tier list for every Freegunner in Concord.

All Characters In Concord, Ranked

Concord has two different types of modes; respawn and no-respawn modes. While some characters may fare better than others, in both types the core of which Freegunners are worth using stays the same. Their useful ness is dependent on how powerful their weapons are, DPS, and if they have worthwhile abilities that can help you and your team stay in the fight.

F Tier

The F Tier is the absolute bottom of the bunch. Unfortunately, three Freegunners fit in that category. Bazz, Kyps and Lark are F tier Characters in Concord. This trio all lack in DPS, and have highly underpowered weapons. Their abilities don’t fare too well either. With the game’s current balance, there really is no reason to use any of these characters.

-Bazz

-Kyps

-Lark

D Tier

Coming is just above F, but still not recommended for use, is Concord’s D Tier. 1-OFF, Daveers, and Haymar are the Freegunners have their dishonorable mention here in the second lowest Tier of the list. These characters inch their way out of the bottom of the barrel as they either have a weapon which is capable of killing enemy Freegunners (more in theory than in practice) or a useful ability. For example, 1-OFF is able to vacuum up incoming enemy projectiles at short range. However, he isn’t really good for much else. Daveers and Haymar both have pretty weak weapons and lackluster abilities, but they at least have good movement speeds and mobility. This can be useful for flanking enemies or heading to objectives.

-1-OFF

-Daveers

-Haymar

C Tier

There are two characters which make up the bottom-middle Tier of Freegunners in Concord. These are Jabali and Vale. Both of these characters are very situational, and Vale especially is a high-risk, high-reward type of character. Jabali has a decent automatic weapon, which makes up for low damage with a generous magazine size. He also has some alright abilities, being able to slowly heal himself and teammates.

Vale could fare higher, and I expect some Concord players to rank her more highly than C Tier. She has a powerful sniper rifle, which needs to be reloaded after every shot. In addition, she has a decent sidearm to swap to as well. She is a very mobile character, with an enhanced vertical leap on top of the typical double jump and dodge. Players who master their marksmanship with Vale could find great success. However, Concord’s controls and aim assist make for an odd feel on controller, which many players will likely have a hard time adjusting to.

-Jabil

-Vale

B Tier

The only character in B Tier in Concord is Daw. This Freegunner has a solid primary weapon in a burst-fire rifle. It does a decent amount of damage, and provides him an edge against nearly all other characters at range. He also has a healing pad he can drop to heal nearby allies, and a safety dome he can drop to block projectiles. In the Early Access Beta, there aren’t many objective modes that allow these abilities to shine. As more are added in the Open Beta and Launch, there’s a chance Daw could become even more valuable in Concord.

-Daw

A Tier

The A Tier characters in Concord include Duchess, Emari and Star Child. These characters all have great weapons and abilities. Duchess has the best primary weapon of the bunch, but her abilities are more defensive, which prevents her from being as much of a DPS powerhouse as the picks in S Tier. Emari fills a great role as a tank, with high health and limited movement. However, her primary weapon is actually fairly solid too, allowing her to do good DPS with a Minigun type weapon.

Star Child would be in S for his incredible Shotgun and devastating Rage Rush and Power Slam abilities. The vast majority of Concord’s engagements are fairly close quarters, and this is where Star Child excels. However, there are some places where enemies will be too far for him to do any damage, making him effectively void in those situations.

-Duchess

-Emari

-Star Child

S Tier

Concord’s S Tier is the best of the bets. Lennox and Teo are fittingly powerful and get a lot of use considering how important they are to Concord’s story, but IT-Z and Roka sneak in to S Tier as well. Each of these characters have incredible weapons and/or abilities, and a level of versatility that make them a valuable part of any team. While Concord is very much a team-focused game, this trio is able to do well on their own and have an edge in 1 on 1 battles with most other Freegunners.

The ease of use is another aspect that makes these characters so powerful in Concord. Lennox, Roka and Teo and their weapons will be familiar to shooter fans. This is especially true for Teo, who is the best of the bunch. He plays out as a soldier type character, with an assault rifle, pistol, explosive grenades and smoke grenades. Playing as Teo gives players a powerful weapon, and feels like controlling a character from Destiny 2 or Halo. IT-Z has a laser SMG, which also feels comfortably viable. For fans who just want to compete with some easy and accessible shooter action, IT-Z and Teo are the best pick in the game.

-IT-Z

-Lennox

-Roka

-Teo

Lennox and Roka wield revolvers and a rocket launcher respectively, which aren’t quite as powerful. However, Lennox’s healing abilities and Roka’s improved verticality allow players who master them to dominate in Concord.

