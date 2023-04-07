Daisy Ridley Returning as Rey in Star Wars Movie that Takes Place After The Rise of Skywalker

As announced during Star Wars Celebration 2023, Daisy Ridley will reprise her role as Rey in a new, unnamed Star Wars movie that takes place after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy revealed this is the movie that will be helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who had previously directed some of Ms. Marvel. Additionally, the film’s script is being written by Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight. Details on the project are being kept under wraps for now, but this post-Rise of Skywalker Star Wars movie will follow Daisy Ridley Rey as she builds a new Jedi Order.

Star Wars Celebration 2023 is home to many iconic moments for fans, and thanks to the franchise’s official Twitter account, we actually have a short video showing Ridley’s return to a Star Wars stage. You can see the clip below.

It’s all news that will no doubt come as a shock to fans of the Disney sci-fi franchise, as Ridley last appeared as the character in 2019’s poorly received The Rise of Skywalker. That film capped off a trilogy of Star Wars movies overseen by Disney, taking the franchise into uncharted waters – and more controversy than it had ever seen in the past. Now, Star Wars will head into undiscovered territory yet again, as Lucasfilm aims to continue the story where it left off.

Obaid-Chinoy has her work cut out for her with the currently unnamed Star Wars movie, especially considering where the previous films left off. Only time will tell if Ridley and Rey will be able to carry on through the negativity, so stay tuned for more from Star Wars Celebration 2023.